Bengals vs Broncos live stream: How to watch NFL week 15 online

The Bengals vs Broncos live stream catches these clubs with the playoffs still in their sights! With identical records, both Cincinnati and Denver will look to take a step closer to a postseason berth in this NFL live stream.

Bengals vs Broncos channel, start time The Bengals vs Broncos live stream airs Sunday (Dec. 19).

• Time — 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT / 10:05 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Bengals (7-6) are a team in desperate need of consistency. Just when they seem to have figured it out by winning two-in-a-row, the drop their next game. Throughout the season, they haven't been able to put more than two wins together. Conversely, they also haven't lost more than two-in-a-row all year.

With that pattern in mind, the Bengals should expect a couple of wins in their near future. They are coming off back-to-back losses to the Chargers and 49ers. Last week, they came back from a 20-3 third quarter deficit to tie the score at 20 and force overtime. They would get a field goal on the first possession to take a 23-20 lead, but the Niners bounced back with a walk-off touchdown by Brandon Aiyuk, handing the Bengals a 26-23 loss.

The Broncos (7-6) are coming off a 38-10 win over the Lions last week. A game that saw running backs Melvin Gordan and Javonte Williams record 194 total yards while combining for four touchdowns.

Going into this week there are five AFC teams with 7-6 records. The Bills currently occupy the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference. The Browns who are 8th and hold tiebreakers over the Bengals and Broncos.

The Broncos are 2.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The over/under is 44.

How to watch Bengals vs Broncos live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Bengals vs Broncos you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bengals vs Broncos live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bengals vs Broncos live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 19)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Bengals vs Broncos live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bengals vs Broncos.

Bengals vs Broncos live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bengals vs Broncos on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bengals vs Broncos live stream starts at 10:05 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bengals vs Broncos live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bengals vs Broncos live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus,