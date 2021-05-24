12 best Father's Day gift ideas that don't break the bank

Finding the right Father's Day gifts is no easy task. And while Father's Day is still weeks away, it's never too early to start shopping.

So we're rounding up the best Father's Day gifts and Father's Day gift ideas all in one spot. We've included Father's Day gifts for all types of budgets — from our favorite streamers to a few splurge-worthy gifts. Just remember to make your purchases early because Father's Day delivery deadlines will be here before you know it.

Roku Express 4K Plus: $39 @ Amazon

The new Roku Express 4K Plus takes the basic design of the Roku Express, but adds 4K streaming into the mix. It also supports HDR10 and HDR10+ content, which means you’ll get brighter and more realistic images. Dad will also appreciate the device’s 802.11ac dual-band wireless modem, which makes the Express 4K Plus speedy enough to download apps in mere seconds. View Deal

Chemex Pour-Over Coffeemaker: $45 @ Amazon

Think of the money your dad will save with this Father's Day gift idea. The Chemex Coffee Maker lets you make your own pour-over coffee using the beans you want from the comforts of your home. The classic series can hold up to 10 cups (50 ounces) and includes a polished wood collar with leather tie.View Deal

Viski 4-piece barware set: $69 @ Wine.com

Take your dad’s bartending skills from amateur to pro mixologist with Viski’s 4-piece barware set. The set includes a crystal mixing glass, stainless steel strainer, double jigger, and weighted bar spoon. The mixing glass is ideal for making one or two cocktails and the weighted bar spoon is perfect for stirring those summer Negronis. View Deal

Sleepy Jones Purple Pajamas: $90 @ Purple

Give dad the ultimate Father’s Day gift — the perfect night’s sleep. Purple's silky soft Sleepy Jones Pajamas offer the perfect mix of stretch and breathability to ensure the most comfortable night's sleep. Just like Purple's bed sheets, the moisture-wicking cloth in these pjs helps regulate your body temperature, so you'll sleep cool even during warm summer nights. Meanwhile, their elastic waist guarantees you won’t feel guilty if you overindulge on Father's Day dinner. View Deal

Darth Vader Instant Pot: $99 @ Amazon

For the dad who has it all, this Star Wars-inspired 6-quart Instant Pot Duo comes in Darth Vader black with sketches of Lord Vader himself. The 7-in-1 pressure cooker packs all the features you could want including 13 smart programs, stainless steel inner pot, and more. View Deal

90 Point Wine Gift Set: $99 @ Wine.com

Give dad the gift of wine with this 90 Point Wine Gift Set from Wine.com. The set includes 3 bottles of red wine and 3 bottles of white wine. Each wine has been rated 90 points or above by top wine reviewers like Wine Enthusiast and James Suckling. It's the perfect Father's Day gift for the dad who appreciates a nice bottle of vino with his dinner. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $129 @ Amazon

For dads who like to stay fit, the Editor’s Choice Fitbit Charge 4 is the best fitness tracker you can buy. It features built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, and a new SpO2 pulse oximeter sensor that can track your sleep patterns. We found its GPS and heart rate tracking to be consistent and reliable, and we especially like that you can use it for running, cycling or swimming. View Deal

Butcher Box subscription: from $129/month @ Butcher Box

From ground beef to wild caught salmon steaks, Butcher Box delivers 100% organic meats. The service is completely customizable so you can send dad deliveries on special occasions or on specific holidays. Choose between mixed boxes, beef/chicken boxes, beef/pork boxes, or all beef boxes. View Deal

HBO Max: $15/month ($180 for a year)

From classics like the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to new originals like The Flight Attendant, HBO Max is the perfect gift for the stay-at-home dad. Although you can’t technically gift it (there are no HBO Max gift cards), you can set up an HBO Max account with your info and give dad the log-in credentials. At just $15/per month, it’s a very small thank you everything he’s done for you. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Amazon

Face it: Dad doesn’t have time for a PS5, nor have you been able to buy one. So your best bet is the Nintendo Switch Lite. The handheld can do everything its big brother can you, except connect to your TV. However, we found its screen to be more immersive and its design sturdier than the regular Switch. Plus, it comes in a cool new blue color (pictured).View Deal

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Bike: $346 @ Amazon

The Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Bike is our favorite overall workout bike. Easy to assemble, its steel frame holds up to 275 pounds. It features a 49-pound weighted flywheel along with multiple levels of resistance.View Deal