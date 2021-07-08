How to get a Best Buy student discount — and save big

If you’re in school the fantastic Best Buy student discount is a great way to save money on a whole range of tech products.

The electronics retailer runs a series of student-exclusive deals throughout the year. These savings can be pretty substantial. You can get serious money off a range of popular products such as the latest MacBook Pro as well as offers on some of the best wireless earbuds. Whatever gadgets you’re after, Best Buy will likely have a deal for you.

Whether you need a new laptop for back to school or just a speaker for your next party, here’s how to get the Best Buy student discount.

Who is eligible for a Best Buy student discount

The Best Buy student discount is available to students of “all ages”, which means whether you’re in high school, college, university or a trade school, you are eligible to take advantage of these exclusive discounts.

Which Best Buy products get a student discount

Best Buy offers a regularly rotating set of deals to students. While there isn’t a specific percentage discount offered, the deals can see you save as much as $300 on the best laptops or $100 off the best Bluetooth speakers.

If you’re a student it’s worth bookmarking the Best Buy student deals page on the Best Buy website and checking it regularly. Note that some of the more popular discounts don’t last long as eager students snap up the offers.

How to claim your Best Buy student discount

Claiming your Best Buy student discount requires you to have an online account with the retailer and that you enroll in student discount program.

You can do this easily on the Best Buy website; just click the top banner on the Student Hub section. You will be asked to provide proof that you are a student. This could be in the form of a school email address or an enrollment letter.

Once you’ve enrolled in the program and confirmed your eligibility, you will be all set up to take advantage of the excellent deals available.