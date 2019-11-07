The Pixel 4 will come with a $300 gift card from Target on Black Friday

The Pixel 4 , Google’s latest smartphone, is expensive, particularly if you want more than the base 64GB storage or the big-screened XL version. Fortunately, if you’re patient enough to wait until Black Friday, you can get either the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL with a $300 discount, albeit in the form of a gift card.

This deal comes from Target (via Android Police ), but it won’t go live until Black Friday itself (or possibly Thanksgiving itself, as there are different versions of the ad), with the offer closing on the following Sunday (Dec. 1). You need to activate an AT&T or Verizon payment plan along with your purchase to get the deal, and it’s only available in store, so you’ll have to brave the potential crowds in real life if you want this deal.

The Pixel 4 isn’t a perfect phone , but it offers some very special features. Motion Sense lets you control your phone with hand gestures, a dual rear camera array, featuring a 2x optical zoom lens lets you take high quality images of objects near or far with the help of Google’s photo processing software; and a 90Hz AMOLED display, meaning everything you do on the Pixel 4 looks super smooth.

All of this runs on a near-stock Android 10, meaning you get the newest edition of Android with only the apps you need without any of the bloatware that many manufacturers like to add to their own versions of Android.