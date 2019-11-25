The Pixel 3 is a must-buy smartphone at $449 for Black Friday

Shopping around for a great Black Friday deal on a new smartphone? Look no further, as Amazon has the Pixel 3 for $350 off and the Pixel 3 XL for $364 off right now.

Though Google's 2018 flagships were replaced just last month by the more powerful, dual rear camera-toting Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the third generation of Google's handsets are still plenty capable and can capture astonishing pictures. And at either $449 for the 5.5-inch Pixel 3, or $535 for the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL, there plainly isn't a better deal on a premium unlocked smartphone out there right now.

Google Pixel 3 (64GB, all colors): was $799 now $449

The Pixel 3 is still an excellent choice for a compact smartphone with a phenomenal camera and top-tier CPU, even a year after its release. At $350 off from Amazon fully unlocked, you'll be able to take this Pixel 3 to any carrier of your choosing.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB, all colors): was $899 now $535

Need a bigger display and don't mind a notch? Check out the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL, which offers the same great performance as the standard Pixel 3, albeit with a roomier, higher resolution OLED panel and longer lasting battery.View Deal

In our Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reviews, we noted the phones' clever AI features, like Call Screen powered by the Google Assistant, as well as Super Res Zoom and Night Sight, that take computational photography to the next level. The OLED displays in both models, while not quite the most realistic or brightest in the segment, are sensationally good for this price. And the two years of unlimited original-quality Google Photos storage included with both Pixel 3 variants is one luxury neither the midrange Pixel 3a nor Pixel 4 series enjoy.

That's not to say the Pixel 3 doesn't make some tradeoffs for its stellar camera and software. The battery life on both sizes isn't particularly great, and at 64GB of storage without the option for expandability via a microSD card, you'll definitely be making use of that Google Photos storage perk.

Still, for this price, those caveats are well worth accepting. Between the Pixel 3's premium Snapdragon 845 processor and two more years of software support, you can be sure Google's handset will last you far longer than practically any other device at this low price.

The week's just getting started, and there is sure to be plenty more where this deal came from. Be sure to keep tabs on Tom's Guide's best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals for savings on everything from smartphones to robot vacuums.