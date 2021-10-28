The best webcam you can buy is just $59 in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are happening earlier than ever this year. Many great items are currently on sale, such as webcams. Though the world is easing back into normalcy, most of us will still need to work from home. As such, investing in a dependable webcam for attending online work meetings or simply for chatting with friends is a good idea. Thankfully, you can save some money when purchasing the Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam.

Amazon is currently selling the Logitech C920x for $59.99. That’s $10 lower than its $69.99 MSRP price. While this isn’t the biggest sale out there, it never hurts to save money when possible. When you’re getting a webcam of this caliber, this is a deal you can’t afford to pass up. (Make sure to follow our Amazon Black Friday deals coverage for more early sales).

Image Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

The Logitech C920x is a fantastic webcam that's perfect for video conferencing and vlogging. This camera is sometimes hard to find so this $10 deal is absolutely perfect. View Deal

The Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam has Full HD 1080p and can record up to 30 frames per second. Its automatic HD lighting adjustment feature provides crisp natural lighting even in low-light situations. The autofocus feature ensures a clean image even if you move. With stereo audio recording, you’ll get great sound when creating videos -- not to mention that your voice will sound clear to whoever you’re talking to during a conference call.

You’ll get a 3-month XSplit VCam license with the camera — enabling you to remove, replace or blur your background without a green screen. This is a great feature not only for content creators but for anyone who doesn’t want others on a call to see what’s behind them. A godsend if you don’t feel like tidying up your room before your morning meeting.

Speaking of content creators, the Logitech C920x is perfect for both beginner and seasoned vloggers. When paired with the Logitech Capture software (available from Logitech), you can fine-tune your image to look almost as good as those produced by camcorders and mirrorless cameras. Like its predecessor, the Logitech C920, the C920x is a vital vlogging tool. (You can checkout our Logitech C920 webcam review for more details).

We can’t recommend the Logitech C920X enough. It really is one of the best webcams you can buy. And if you want to buy it, be sure to act quickly.