The best webcam just hit $59 in this Black Friday deal

It used to be a challenge finding high-quality webcams on sale at any time, let alone finding webcams among the top Black Friday deals . Fortunately, times have changed — not only do we have a sale on a 1080p Full HD webcam, it's actually on our favorite webcam overall.

Right now, the Logitech C920s Pro HD webcam is $59 at B&H Photo, a savings of $10. Deals like this were unheard of a year ago. We love the Logitech C920s Pro HD because it packs three things that keep you looking good on calls, and one that gives you peace of mind.

If you've still yet to upgrade your webcam from that terrible internal sensor, now's the time with this $10-off sale. The Logitech C920s Pro comes with a physical privacy shutter, while Amazon has the same price on a newer version that does not have the shutter. View Deal

Video quality is great, for starters, because this webcam has a 1080p Full HD sensor, which is much sharper than the 720p cameras we find in most laptops, including the not-cheap Dell XPS 13. This sensor means the difference between looking fuzzy and crisp on video calls. You'll still need to comb your hair, though (if you want), as the C920s Pro can't do that for you.

Logitech's webcam also includes automatic light balancing and automatic focus, to make sure your ambient lighting and other x-factors don't get in the way.

On top of it all, though, the C920s Pro's physical privacy shutter, which you can move down over its lens yourself, is a big reason why we like this model. With the shutter down, you can be sure that nobody's looking in on you — even if you forgot to exit the morning meeting and left that video chat tab open. It all adds up to our pick for the best webcam.