Select Lenovo ThinkPads up to 66% off in this early Black Friday laptop deal

You don’t need to wait until the end of November for the start of Black Friday laptop deals. Retailers are already offering a range of early Black Friday deals that shouldn’t be passed up, this offer from Lenovo definitely falls into the can’t miss category.

For a limited time, you can get up to 66% off select ThinkPads at Lenovo. Included in this sizeable sale is the Lenovo Thinkpad X13 for $1,140. That’s a huge discount of $1,285 compared to the machine’s usual price of $2,426. A discount of this size easily qualifies as one of the strongest laptop deals we’ve seen so far this year.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 is 53% off with coupon code "BFSNEAKDEALS4." This configuration sports a 13.3-inch HD display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and a 128GB SSD for storage. View Deal

There are more than 60 products included in this sale, and it doesn’t stop at ThinkPads either. You can also get a suite of PC accessories, with webcams, wireless headphones and carrying cases all significantly reduced. If you don’t fancy using the ThinkPads' built-in keyboard and trackpad, wireless Bluetooth keyboards and a selection of mice are also reduced by up to 50%.

The discount on select Lenovo ThinkPads is definitely the highlight of this deal though. Frustratingly, Lenovo has made actually getting the offer price a little more trick than necessary. Each device has its own unique coupon code, so make sure you’re using the correct one. You can locate it underneath the price on the product listing page.

We expect to see even more early Black Friday laptop deals in the coming weeks, as well as further discounts when the annual sale event arrives right after Thanksgiving. Stock issues are expected to be a real problem this year, so if this Lenovo deal has caught your eye we suggest taking advantage while machines are still readily available.