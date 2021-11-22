Save $20 on your PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are in full swing and we’re seeing reduced prices across the board. This includes PlayStation’s online subscription service, PlayStation Plus, which is being reduced by 33% during the busiest shopping time of the year.

Right now, you can buy a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription for $40 at Amazon. You can also purchase a PlayStation Plus digital code at Best Buy for $40. Walmart is selling PlayStation Plus for $40 as well. Reduced prices on 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions are rare so it’s best to snag a digital code (or two) right now.

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

If you're planning on taking your PlayStation console online you'll need a PlayStation Plus subscription. For Black Friday, a 12-month membership is $20 off. Alongside access to online play, you'll also get a monthly selection of games, exclusive discounts and cloud storage capabilities.

There are many reasons for becoming a PlayStation Plus member. The most obvious is that you have to be subscribed to play online games. Free-to-play titles like Fortnite don’t require PS+ but games like Call of Duty Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 certainly do. You can theoretically get along fine without a subscription if you only play single-player titles. But if you plan to play online frequently, PlayStation Plus is essential.

You’ll also have access to a number of free PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation 5 games each month. Yes, the games aren’t technically “free” since you need to pay for PlayStation Plus, but that’s an entirely different matter. This month, you can download titles like Knockout City, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and First Class Trouble. You’re free to add games to your library and play them whenever you want, so long as your membership stays active.

PlayStation 5 users also have access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This collection includes heavy-hitting PlayStation 4 exclusives such as Bloodborne, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, Batman Arkham Knight, Persona 5 and many more. Combined, the PS Plus Collection and the aforementioned free monthly games deliver a wide range of titles to choose from and enjoy.