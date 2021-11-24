Every version of Razer’s best gaming headset is on sale for Black Friday

If you’re on the hunt for Black Friday deals, then you may want to keep your eyes peeled for a good gaming headset. PC gaming peripherals are often available with steep discounts: the Razer Blackshark V2, for example. This gorgeous gaming accessory is our favorite Razer headset in years, combining a comfortable fit with excellent sound quality and a striking design.

Black Friday gaming deals can be hit or miss, so take heart that the Razer Blackshark V2 sale at Amazon right now is the real deal. You can take your pick from the no-frills Razer Blackshark V2 X, the beautifully balanced Razer Blackshark V2 or the premium wireless Razer Blackshark V2 Pro. No matter which one you pick, you’ll be getting great sound quality for PC, console and mobile, and you’ll save enough money to pick up a mid-budget game to go with it.

Razer Blackshark V2 X: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon Razer Blackshark V2 X: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The Razer Blackshark V2 X is a 3.5 mm wired gaming headset, which should be ideal for console players who don't want to spend a whole lot of money. The sound quality is fine, especially for games, and the device is just as comfortable as its full-featured counterpart.

Razer Blackshark V2: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon Razer Blackshark V2: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Razer Blackshark V2 is ideal for PC gamers who want a wired headset. In addition to excellent sound quality, the Blackshark V2 offers robust software options, including THX sound profiles. You can still hook it up via 3.5 mm audio cable, in case you want to play on consoles as well.

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro: was $179 now $129 Razer Blackshark V2 Pro: was $179 now $129

The Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is a wireless variant of the Blackshark V2, offering flawless wireless connectivity without sacrificing any of its wired counterpart's features. The Black Friday discount on this one is pretty steep, so while the headset still costs more than $100, it may not get this inexpensive again for a while.

While there are plenty of good gaming headsets on sale during Black Friday, one thing that elevates the Blackshark V2 above the rest of the pack is its superlative sound quality. Many gaming headsets — even some of the models on our best gaming headsets list — sound fantastic for video games, but fall flat when it comes to movies, music and TV shows. The Blackshark V2 handles any kind of media with aplomb, providing a rich, nuanced soundscape, whether you keep things quiet or crank the volume up.

The Blackshark V2 also represents a significant departure from Razer’s previous headsets, such as the Kraken or the Thresher. While Razer’s older headsets relied on oversized earcups and huge frames, the Blackshark V2 is sleek and elegant, cramming a lot of sound quality into a relatively small frame.

As for how to decide among the three headsets: Console gamers will do fine with the Blackshark V2 X, which connects via 3.5 mm audio jack. PC gamers should opt for the Blackshark V2, which connects primarily via USB. The wireless Blackshark V2 Pro works well with either PC or PlayStation consoles, but it does cost quite a bit more than the other two. In my opinion, it’s worth the premium, but you’ll have to determine how much you feel like spending on a gaming headset. Our Black Friday gaming peripherals guide can help you decide.