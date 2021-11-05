Rare Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal drops best VR headset to $289

The Oculus Quest 2 remains at the top spot on our best VR headsets list for good reason, and it's finally on sale. This isn't a big Black Friday deal discount, but we'll take it.

Right now, the Oculus Quest 2 128GB is on sale for $289 at Woot. This self-contained headset makes VR much more approachable, especially compared to other more hardcore headsets that require a hefty gaming PC. The Oculus Quest 2 256GB model is on sale for $379 at Woot as well, which is $20 off its retail price.

Do note, both of these deals require an Amazon Prime membership. The deal ends on Nov. 12 at 1 a.m. ET.

Image Oculus Quest 2 128GB: was $299 now $289 @ Woot

The Oculus Quest 2 is an excellent VR headset, especially at the price. It offers stupendous tracking with a large library of games and apps. Games like Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 will transport you to another world.

Image Oculus Quest 2 256GB: was $399 now $379 @ Woot

For those wanting the max storage, the 256GB Oculus Quest 2 is the one to get. While more expensive, it will have plenty of memory to download even the heaviest of games.

The reason the Oculus Quest 2 has been at the top spot of our best VR headsets list for over a year is because it really is that good. At its price, it offers a compelling VR experience without any wires. The lack of wires might not seem like a big deal, but being tied to a hefty gaming PC severely limits freedom of movement. For example, if you have a large enough empty room, in the Oculus Quest 2, you can almost feel as if you're in another world. If tied to a computer, you may be only able to move a few feet.

As for which one to get, we'd recommend the 128GB model. While it is nice to have the maximum storage, ultimately, unless you plan on having a library of over a hundred titles, then it's not necessary. Plus, it's always possible to delete and download games again. Because the Oculus Quest 2 isn't running the most cutting edge of VR content natively, the games in general aren't too heavy. For example, Beat Saber, which is the most popular game on the Oculus Quest store, is 1.15GB. The newly released Resident Evil 4 VR is 7.8GB.

The other great thing about the Oculus Quest 2 is that it can connect to a PC if necessary. Users can connect via a USB cable or even wirelessly. This opens up the capabilities of the headset, allowing gamers to play more intense and visually fantastic titles. Of course, it's best to play a game like Half Life Alyx with a powerful gaming PC.

Woot is an Amazon company. So, if you have an Amazon Prime membership, do check out our list of Amazon Black Friday deals to see if something else is to your liking.