Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal coming back in stock: How to get yours

While the Nintendo Switch hasn’t proved as difficult to track down as the PS5 or Xbox Series X, it’s been in and out of stock at most retailers as the holidays approach. If you want a Switch and were hoping to cash in on Black Friday deals, your next opportunity will be coming shortly: Wednesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. ET, to be precise.

The deal comes sees the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $299 at Walmart (shop there at your own discretion), and is pretty straightforward: you get a Nintendo Switch, plus a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Switch is the full-size model, which you can hook up to a TV or play in handheld mode. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a slightly polished version of the Wii U racing game, and one of the Switch’s most popular titles. The system usually sells for $300 without a game, so it’s a pretty good bargain.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299 @ Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is a popular gaming console, and an especially good fit for kids. This bundle comes with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and thanks to its independently operable Joy-Cons, you can dive into multiplayer right away. You can play in handheld mode or hook the device up to a TV.View Deal

Three years into its lifespan, there’s not much to say about the Switch that you don’t already know. It’s playable either by itself or hooked up to a TV dock; it has the best Zelda game in years; it’s been a haven for indie games and third-party ports. While it’s definitely not as powerful as the PS4 or the Xbox One (and way less powerful than the PS5 or the Xbox Series X), you’re buying it for its handheld capabilities and its library of strong exclusives.

We don’t expect this Switch deal to sell out instantly, as the PS5 and Xbox Series X have been doing, but it may not stay in stock for very long. The Nintendo Switch has been restocking and selling out at various retailers all month, and we don’t expect the trend to stop before Christmas. However, it’s still available in-store at a variety of locations, so it’s worth checking stocks near you at Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

My personal recommendation is to bookmark the Switch’s page on each site, then check once each morning, and once each afternoon. Anything more than that is almost guaranteed to waste your time and drive you to frustration in the process.

Alternatively, you can wait until January when all consoles — including the Switch — will probably be back in stock and easy to find. But that’s not an option if you need it for a holiday gift.