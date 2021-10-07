Forget Black Friday: This OLED gaming laptop deal with RTX 3080 is $750 off

Black Friday deals are fast approaching, with some of the biggest retailers already offering their top gaming gear on sale for ridiculous prices. So if you're on the lookout to score yourself one of the best gaming laptops on an epic discount, we've got great news for you.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED on sale for $2,249. But before the four-digit price tag scares you off, this deal actually takes a whopping $750 off a model that features industry's leading components such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. You'll be saving 25% overall, so this one is definitely worth a look.

Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED: was $2,999 now $2,249 @ Amazon

This deal takes a whole $750 off the original price. The Gigabyte AERO 15 sports a superb set of specs, including a 15-inch 4K AMOLED display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. View Deal

Black Friday season is a great time for buying a premium gaming laptop at a discounted price. Finding where to buy RTX 3080 graphics card in order to build a gaming PC is practically impossible, so many gamers are now opting for portable gaming laptops or pre-built machines instead.

The Gigabyte AERO 15 is one powerful laptop, sporting a beautiful 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. And with extremely thin bezels and the VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black technology, you'll be able to enjoy some of your favorite TV shows and movies in the best quality possible.

This gaming beast is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Thanks to such a powerful graphics card, your machine will easily handle everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Cyberpunk 2077.



This particular configuration also includes 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage, meaning you'll have plenty of space to store memory-heavy AAA titles such as Call of Duty Vanguard.

The AERO 15 also comes with Windows 10 pre-installed but it's capable of running Windows 11.

All-in-all, such deals are hard to come across so early in the Black Friday season, so make sure to act fast if you've already made up your mind. Otherwise, feel free to browse through our Black Friday page for more early deals and guidance on what's to come.