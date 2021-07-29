Epic TV deal: All Toshiba 2021 Fire TVs are $100 off right now

Earlier this year Toshiba unveiled its collection of 4K Fire TVs for 2021. Just a couple of months later and the entire range is currently discounted by $100 at Amazon, making this one of the best cheap TV deals we’ve seen so far this year.

Right now you can get the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV 2021 for $369 at Amazon. That’s $100 off its usual price of $469. The discount has also been applied to the 43-inch and 55-inch models which have dropped to just $269 and $409 respectively.

Toshiba 50" 4K Fire TV 2021: was $469 now $369 @ Amazon

The entire Toshiba 4K Fire TV range is currently $100 off at Amazon. The 50-inch model offers the best value for money in our eyes. Offering a 4K display, HDR support, an Alexa-controlled remote, and access to almost every streaming service you could ever need. View Deal

While the televisions are listed for sale at Amazon, the seller is actually rival retailer Best Buy. However, you can still checkout using your Amazon account and are covered by Amazon’s strong customer service if there are any issues once you receive your television.

The Toshiba 2021 4K Fire TV range is a collection of solid displays that all take advantage of Amazon’s own Fire TV platform. This gives you access to just about every streaming service you could think of from Netflix to Prime Video, Hulu to Disney Plus. You can stream the best movies and shows in August without the need for a third-party accessory like a Chromecast or Apple TV.

The gorgeous Regza Engine 4K panel on these televisions also includes both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 technologies. Which in layman’s terms means that whatever you’re watching, whether it’s Ted Lasso season 2 or The Suicide Squad, it will look even better than ever.

Gamers might be a little disappointed with the refresh rate be set at 60hz. However, bear in mind that very few games on either the PS5 or Xbox Series X offer 120 fps support, so a 120hz television is somewhat overkill. For most players, any of these Toshiba televisions would make for a very solid pick.

The included remote control has Alexa support. Amazon’s virtual assistant AI can be used to navigate through streaming catalogs and settings menus without even having to lift a finger. This is particularly handy considering plenty of the best streaming services might offer great content libraries but have frustratingly finicky interfaces.

If you’re in the marketplace for one of the best TVs under $500 then you really can’t go wrong with one of the Toshiba 2021 4K Fire TVs. Amazon is currently promoting this deal fairly aggressively, so don’t be surprised if it doesn’t stick around for long. Pick up a new television for $100 off while you still can.