No way! Get this 2025 Hisense Mini-LED TV for $400 off at Amazon

It's that time of year when new TVs start hitting store shelves. While it might be a bit too early to tell which among them might be one of the best TVs of 2025, there are some standouts — like the Hisense U8QG. And, lucky for you, it's already marked down.

Right now, you can get the 55-inch Hisense U8QG Mini-LED TV for $1,099 at Amazon. That's a 27% discount on a brand-new 2025 TV, one we've already gone hands-on with and adore. Plus, other sizes are being marked down, too, so you're not just locked into the 55-inch set if you're big-screen TV fan.

Limited time deal! Hisense 55" U8QG Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Amazon It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.

75" for $1,999

In our hands-on with the new U8QG, we highlighted huge improvements over last year's model with incredible backlight control, improved color, and an extensive array of gaming features. That's a major win for both HDR fans and gaming gurus, especially with the new model sporting a USB-C port for video and fast charging.

Hisense's U8, much like LG's C-series OLEDs, typically come in as some of the best TVs each year, made all the better thanks to an incredible price point. Even at that budget pricing, you're gifted serious value and a bevy of specs, which rings true on the new set.

Given its high brightness, you can kiss glare away. While we don't have test data on the new TV just yet, last year's U8N comes in at 3,469 nits in standard content and 3,397 nits in HDR. It stands to reason this will only be better on the U8QG, plus a new anti-glare coating means you'll never have to worry about glare.

There are a variety of gaming features to love here, too. Hisense is known to make some of the best gaming TVs, and the U8QG will only improve upon this thanks to that aforementioned USB-C connection. A 165Hz also puts it up against some of this year's most premium offerings, like the LG G5 OLED TV and the Samsung S95F OLED TV.

And this exceptional TV deal is made even better as you won't have to pair the U8QG with any of the best soundbars. With a 4.1.2-channel speaker and 8 speakers built into the unit, you can expect bombastic, full sound that fills the room. Left and right surround channels make this a beast for everything from action-packed thrillers to dialogue-heavy dramas, and all that's in between.

You don't see a deal like this everyday, and it's only going to be around for a short time, so if you're on the hunt for a serious new TV upgrade, the U8QG would be my pick.