Black Friday sale knocks Tile Mate key finder price to $19

Tile makes the best key finders that work with all phones, and the least expensive one of the bunch — the Tile Mate — delivers the best value for money. Thanks to a Black Friday deal, the Mate is an even better value, as you can get this top key finder for less than $20.

Right now the Tile Mate is $19 on Amazon. While that's just a $5 discount from its regular price, this sale makes the Mate one of the least expensive key finders you can buy. Normally, the Mate is just $10 cheaper than the best-in-class Tile Pro, but with this sale, you can save $15 on your next key finder without giving up too much range.

Tile's low-cost tracker is even cheaper thanks to a $5 discount at Amazon. You still get impressive range and a loud alarm with from a key finder that works with both Android and iPhone devices. Best Buy is matching that price.

The sale is especially noteworthy, as the best key finders rarely see discounts on individual devices during Black Friday. Instead, you're more likely to get a discount if you bundle together a bunch of different trackers.

It's also noteworthy that this is the latest edition of the Tile Mate that's gone on sale. The Tile Mate (2022) is a big improvement over its predecessor with improved range and a design that offers IP67 water resistance. When we tested the Tile Mate, we were able to maintain a connection between the key finder our phone at 200 feet. That's not as extensive as the Tile Pro (2022), but that tracker costs $35.

Key finders like Apple's AirTag and Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag Plus uses Ultra Wideband for more precise finding than the Bluetooth-only Tile trackers. But Tile's devices work with both Android devices and iPhones so they're the perfect gift for anyone, regardless of which handset they use. And at the Tile Mate's reduced price, it's hard to imagine a better value.