Black Friday gaming laptop deal: Save over $400 on this RTX 3070 beast

If you're shopping for a new gaming laptop now is one of the best times of year to buy, as many major retailers are already offering Black Friday deals on systems from Dell, Gigabyte, Lenovo, Razer and more.

In fact, Lenovo has a great deal right now on a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop for $1,663, which is over $400 off the usual $2,079 price — but you have to use a special coupon code to get the full deal. If you click through you'll see that Lenovo already has the ~$2k laptop on sale for $1,699, and if you use the discount code "LEGIONDEALS20" at checkout that price will drop all the way down to $1,663.

Legion 5 Pro: was $2,079 now $1,639 @ Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $2,079 now $1,639 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a powerful gaming laptop sporting a 16" (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. With an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD, it's a beast that should serve you well for years to come. Use coupon code "LEGIONDEALS20" at checkout to get this price.

This is a choice deal on a great 16" gaming laptop that ships with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. This is effectively the same configuration we awarded 4 stars to in our Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review, in which we lauded the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro for its power, sturdy design, and understated aesthetic.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a powerful gaming laptop sporting a 16" (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The display includes support for Dolby Vision and Nvidia G-Sync, which means less screen tearing when you're playing games.

In addition to the afore-mentioned AMD Ryzen 7-series CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, this Lenovo Legion 5 Pro ships with 16GB of RAM, a 2 TB PCIe SSD, and a 720p webcam. Plus it arrives with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you're ready for the next generation of Windows.

Port-wise, this gaming laptop has you covered with four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports and an HDMI port, plus Lenovo’s familiar rectangular power input. You'll also find an Ethernet jack, a headphone/mic port, and a switch to shutter the webcam when you're not using it.

While this laptop's keyboard and speakers are underwhelming, you can always plug in your own keyboard and headset if you want something a little more premium. Overall it's a great gaming laptop that (in our hands-on testing) was able to achieve over 60 frames per second playing games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Grand Theft Auto V, and Red Dead Redemption 2. It's sure to be a limited time deal so don't miss out, and make sure to check our gaming laptop Black Friday deals hub regularly for more great sales.