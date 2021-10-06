Best Black Friday phone deals 2021 — early sales and what to expect

We're still a little ways out from Black Friday proper, but that hasn't stopped early deals on phones from rolling in. So far, Samsung and Motorola are the only ones who have shown up early. But expect many more sales, including some on the latest devices.

We expect that phones will make up a big portion of the Black Friday deals this year. In light of that, it's probably best to hold off on buying a new phone until the rest of the sales start rolling in.

Early Black Friday phone deals

Unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $924 @ Amazon

Samsung's newest affordable foldable phone already has a nice discount over on Amazon. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has many improvements over its predecessor, such as 5G, more powerful internals, and a bigger cover display. Its battery life leaves much to be desired, but it's still a good foldable.View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Amazon

The king of Samsung's 2021 foldable lineup is the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This powerful phone/tablet hybrid has a nice discount right now in the lead up to Black Friday. You can use the Fold 3 as a phone or fold it out into a tablet. You can also get the optional S Pen for even more productivity.View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

Last year's hit affordable flagship has a nice discount this year. The Galaxy S20 FE is still a powerful phone by today's standards with an excellent screen and great cameras. While it does have some corners cut to save on costs, it's still an awesome phone for the money.View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: was $1,199 now $1,079 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Note line may be dead in favor of the Galaxy Z Fold, but last year's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still a great phone. With the built-in S Pen, you can take notes, markup images, or whatever else you fancy. Couple that with a beautiful display and powerful hardware and you have yourself a phone that's still good in 2021.View Deal

Unlocked Moto G Power (2021): was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

On the more affordable side, the Moto G Power (2021) has also seen a slight discount ahead of Black Friday. This is the phone that could, lasting for an incredibly long time in our battery life testing. That said, it's got very low-end hardware, so don't expect a gaming powerhouse or a great camera phone. But for the money, it's not bad.View Deal

Black Friday phone deals — what to expect

Every year, phones high and low go on sale for Black Friday. Sometimes they're unlocked, other times they have some carrier deal attached to them. Either way, this is one of the best times of the year to buy a new phone.

Samsung: We usually see big sales from Samsung, as you may have noticed already. From last year's flagships to this year's affordable options, Samsung typically offers nice discounts on Black Friday. Expect to see some excellent offers from Samsung.com, Best Buy, and Amazon, not to mention carrier deals.

Motorola: Motorola is another player in Black Friday phone deals. While the company doesn't play in the big leagues like Samsung, it does offer slight discounts on its more popular, affordable devices. We would guess that more of Motorola's 2021 lineup will go on sale this year.

iPhone: Apple is usually pretty stingy with iPhone deals unless it's on older models. Don't expect to see wild sales on the new iPhone 13 series, but iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE should all get some some discounts. The real place to get a good deal on an iPhone is through a carrier, often with BOGO or trade-in deals.