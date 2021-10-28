Beats Solo3 sliced by $160 in this epic early Black Friday headphones deal

You don’t need to wait until the day itself for some seriously epic Black Friday headphone deals. The savings have already begun at a range of retailers, including Walmart who are serving up a can’t miss deal on the Beats Solo3.

Right now, you can get th Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are on sale for $137 at Walmart. That’s a massive $160 off and brings these stylish headphones down to less than half price. This is a limited-time deal and isn’t available on every color option, but the saving is currently available on the gloss black, red, pink and gold options.

If you want to pair comfort and style with excellent battery life, then the Beats Solo3 are for you. Especially now they are a massive $160 off at Walmart. A solid entry-level pair of cans, these are a great pick for the value-conscious. View Deal

Often noted for their fashion credentials rather than audio proficiency, Beats Solo3 are still a very solid mid-range pair of headphones. Alongside Beats’ signature bass-forward sound, the Solo3 are best known for offering up to two whole days of battery life on a full charge. If you’re pressed for time, you can get three hours of playback from a single five-minute charge.

As you’d expect, the Beats Solo3 make use of NFC and Bluetooth tech to connect. They are fully compatible with most modern-day smartphones and devices, including the iPhone 13 range. There’s also Siri and Google Assistant support, which allows you to switch tracks and take calls using just your voice.

Beats Solo3 may not offer sound quality that will rival the best on-ear headphones from the likes of Sony and Bose, but they sport a premium look that makes a real statement. In the past, we’ve felt they were overpriced for what they offer, but with a sizeable $160 saving that's no longer an issue.

This certainly won’t be the last Black Friday headphone deal we see, there’s a whole month of bargains to come before Black Friday itself arrives. So, make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide so you don’t miss any of the best Black Friday deals over the next few weeks.