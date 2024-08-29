Don't miss out: This 65-inch Mini-LED TV is under $700 right now

If you've been gearing up to jump on the QLED bandwagon, the time may have come. Right now, the 65-inch TCL QM7 QLED TV is just $698 at Walmart. That's over $800 off its initial price — easily one of the best deals we've seen this year on a Mini-LED, quantum dot-enhanced TV.

Mini-LED TVs are popular for a reason: Their pint-sized pixels make for bright highlights and impressive contrast control. Add quantum dots to the mix and you've got all the ingredients for a feast for the eyes.

TCL 65" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $698 @ Walmart

As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for an excellent gaming experience. If you're not a gamer, there's still plenty to appreciate, including Mini-LEDs, quantum dots, and built-in Google TV.

This is the first year that TCL's mid-range model has featured a Mini-LED upgrade, so it's a pretty good time to be taking the plunge. The QM7 is a safe, sensible choice for folks who want to keep their spending low while still securing some highly sought-after features.

What sort of features, you ask? On the gaming side of things, the QM7 is sporting a native refresh rate of 120Hz and supports ALLM, VRR, and FreeSync, making it a fine companion for current-gen consoles. Critically, the QM7 keeps its pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs separate from the TV's eARC port, so dedicated gamers can make the most of two consoles and a soundbar without having to downgrade a console to a non-optimized port. This setup alone makes it one of the best mid-range gaming TVs of the year.

But the QM7 isn't just a sound choice for gamers — it's also a safe bet for streaming. The experience is built around Google TV, one of our smart platforms of choice. It's relatively easy to navigate, supports a ridiculously large library of apps (including all of the best streaming services), and receives updates on a regular basis. All in all, it'll have your back if you don't intend on connecting an external streaming device to your next TV.

Picture purists ought to remember that, performance wise, the QM7 is second on TCL's podium this year, just below the TCL QM8 (2024). The latter will fetch you a higher number of dimming zones, so if you want a brighter picture with tighter contrast control while staying within the TCL lineup, you'll have to splash out on the QM8.

Still, $700 for a 65-inch Mini-LED TV with robust gaming support is an absolutely wild deal. It's the sort of discount I don't expect to see outside of major sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.