Wow! The new iPad Air and iPad Pro are already discounted on Amazon

This Amazon sale has discounted the new iPad Air and iPad Pro
Apple's new iPads are almost ready to release. If you're looking to snag the new iPad Pro M4 or iPad Air M2, now's your opportunity to do so with these iPad deals. There are big price reductions on previous iPad models, too.
Right now the 11-inch iPad Air (WiFi/128GB) is $569 at Amazon. This is $30 off and the cheapest price I've seen so far for the new iPad Air with Apple's M2 chip. You can also get the 11-inch iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB) for $949 at Amazon ($50 off.) This iPad Pro is equipped with Apple's M4 chip, which could deliver some of the fastest performance we've ever seen in a tablet.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite iPad deals. Plus, see the Skechers sneakers and apparel deals I'd buy at Amazon.
iPad deals — Quick links
- 10.2" iPad 9th Gen (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249
- 10.9" iPad 10th Gen (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $334
- 10.9" iPad Air 5th Gen (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399
- 11" iPad Air 6th Gen (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $569
- 11" iPad Pro 7th Gen (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $949
iPad deals
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. Right now it's on sale for $249, which is $80 off. It's one of the cheapest iPads you can buy right now, but note that it has been on sale for $229 in the past.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy
10.9" iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $449 now $334 @ Amazon
Although it received a price increase from its predecessor, this is a great discount on the latest iteration of the base iPad. The 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Price check: $599 @ Best Buy
11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's powerful M2 processor. There's also an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, a 12MP rear camera, a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera and faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 hands-on, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
Price check: $599 @ Best Buy
11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 hands-on we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
Price check: $999 @ Best Buy
