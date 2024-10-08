iPad mini just crashed to its lowest ever price in massive Prime Day October deal

Yes, the iPad mini 7 is launching soon. But at a price like this, Apple's current mini tablet has just become one of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days savings you can grab!

Right now, the iPad mini 6 is just $349. That is a massive $150 saving, which drops it down to the lowest price we've ever seen! It's almost as if Apple's trying to clear out stock before a certain October event.

iPad mini 6: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

The 6th generation iPad mini sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, making it low-key one of the cheapest tablets around. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

This is officially the lowest price you can find on the iPad mini 6. It's been around a while but is still one of the best iPads you can buy for its combination of portability, performance and power efficiency! Plus, you can get this discount in all its gorgeous colors — Pink, Purple, Starlight and Space Gray.

As you can read in our iPad mini 6 review, we named it one of the best tablets around because, at 0.7 pounds, it's portable and easy to hold, yet power-efficient and plenty fast thanks to its A15 Bionic chip. Additionally, you’ll have access to the full range of apps in Apple’s App Store, and the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2266 x 1488 pixels) ensures videos and images look stunning.

And its small stature makes it perfect for reading comics, as my colleague Tony Polanco discovered when he read manga on a Kindle Paperwhite vs. an iPad mini for a week, and fell in love with the iPad.

There are some typical Apple frustrations here, such as no headphone jack and that limited 64GB of storage. But you'll still have plenty of room for apps and content, and for the frequent flyers out there, this is an amazing tablet for on-the-go work and play!