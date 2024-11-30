Cyber Monday Kindle deals are here — these are the 5 sales I recommend

Not a day goes by where I don't use my Kindle, and if you're stuck for what to get the book lover in your live, I can attest that this e-reader makes an incredible gift. And with Black Friday over and out, these Kindle Cyber Monday deals are your last chance to get a great discount on the iconic e-reader.

The standout Cyber Monday Kindle deal is on Amazon's all-new Kindle Paperwhite (2024), now down to $129 thanks to a $30 discount. In addition to the standard Black color, you can pick it up in Jade or Pink for a colorful twist on a classic. On a tighet budget? This 23% discount on the Kindle (2024) puts it at just $84.

You can also save on the Kindle Kids (2024), now down to $94, which comes with a 6-month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. You can pick up many Kindle savings, as well as tons of other Amazon Cyber Monday deals, when you shop right now. Here are my top picks of the best Kindle deals.

The top 5 Cyber Monday Kindle Deals

Amazon Kindle (2024): was $109 now $84 at Amazon Now on sale for the first time ever, the new Kindle is the brand's most compact to date. Its 6-inch screen and 5.5oz weight makes it incredibly comfortable to hold, and its 6-week battery life is more than sufficient for taking it on vacation. I'm also excited by the new "matcha" color.

Amazon Kindle Kids (2024): was $129 now $94 at Amazon The Kindle Kids edition is the same as the Kindle above, but it comes with an added cover that will keep it safe from spills and mishaps. It also includes a 6-month subscription to Amazon's Kids Plus platform, which offers a library of kids books that will satisfy even the most voracious of readers.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was $159 now $129 at Amazon We gave the Paperwhite a 4.5-star rating in our review, making it the best Kindle we've reviewed in our best Kindle buying guide. While it's not a huge departure from what we expect from a Kindle Paperwhite, it boasts a 25% faster page turn time, and a bright, backlit display. You also get 12 weeks of battery life — double that of the Kindle.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024): was $179 now $139 at Amazon Kids will love the new Paperwhite Kids (2024), which comes with the same 6-month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus that you'll find with the Kindle Kids, as well as a waterproof design that will save it from any mishaps. Accidents happen though, so Amazon's backed it with a worry-free guarantee.