Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live from $7 — here's 25 deals I'd shop on Apple, Lego, OLED TVs and more

Best Buy's spring sale is going strong, but it ends this weekend, so it's your last chance to save on everything from OLED TVs to appliances.

For starters, you can currently score an epic saving on LG's C5 OLED, our new choice for the best OLED TV on the market. Right now you can get the LG 55-inch C5 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,799 at Best Buy ($200 off.) Last year's model, the LG C4 4K OLED is on sale from $999 at Best Buy and is also a great pick.

Best Buy also has a big range of video game and VR deals from $7. I'm using this sale to help tide me over until the Nintendo Switch 2 eventually releases.

All my favorite Best Buy deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes page and check out the Nintendo Switch game deals I recommend from $3.

Editor's Choice

Appliance sale: deals from $24 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $24. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $54 at Best Buy At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449 now $299 at Best Buy Enjoy using KitchenAid's Artisan stand mixer and the added power that the Bowl-Lift model provides. Mix dough and heavy ingredients knowing that the mixer will stay firmly in place and that the appliance has the functionality to perform tough mixing tasks.

Lowest price! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy Score! Best Buy is knocking $200 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra when you choose the "connect this phone to a carrier" option during checkout. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart

Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $399 at Best Buy Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune? This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

Smart home

Blink Outdoor 4 (5-pack): was $399 now $199 at Best Buy The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get five fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Appliances

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $24 at Best Buy Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

Laptops and tablets

Headphones and speakers