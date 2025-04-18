Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live from $7 — here's 25 deals I'd shop on Apple, Lego, OLED TVs and more
Best Buy's Spring Sale ends this weekend — get these deals while you can
Best Buy's spring sale is going strong, but it ends this weekend, so it's your last chance to save on everything from OLED TVs to appliances.
For starters, you can currently score an epic saving on LG's C5 OLED, our new choice for the best OLED TV on the market. Right now you can get the LG 55-inch C5 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,799 at Best Buy ($200 off.) Last year's model, the LG C4 4K OLED is on sale from $999 at Best Buy and is also a great pick.
Best Buy also has a big range of video game and VR deals from $7. I'm using this sale to help tide me over until the Nintendo Switch 2 eventually releases.
All my favorite Best Buy deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes page and check out the Nintendo Switch game deals I recommend from $3.
Quick Links
- shop all Best Buy weekend deals
- Video games: Switch/PS5/Xbox from $7
- Lego: deals from $10
- Appliance sale: deals from $24
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $54
- Smart TV sale: deals from $59
- Google TV Streamer 4K: was $99 now $79
- Galaxy phones: deals from $174
- Blink Outdoor 4 (5-pack): was $399 now $199
- Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter: was $499 now $299
- KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449 now $299
- LG 48" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $999
- 13" iPad Pro M4 (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099
- LG 55" C5 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,799
Editor's Choice
Lego: deals from $10 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has some epic deals on Lego sets up for grabs. There are deals on everything from Star Wars to Botanicals sets. I love the Cherry Blossoms Building Set which is on sale for $10.
Appliance sale: deals from $24 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $24. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
This excellent budget scooter is even cheaper right now. In our Hiboy S2 review, we noted that this is a very capable model for those who want something light and cheap, and don't have many hills to climb. It has a 350W motor and a max range of 22 miles. Like many other scooters, you can also customize it using an app.
Price check: $299 @ Amazon
Enjoy using KitchenAid's Artisan stand mixer and the added power that the Bowl-Lift model provides. Mix dough and heavy ingredients knowing that the mixer will stay firmly in place and that the appliance has the functionality to perform tough mixing tasks.
Score! Best Buy is knocking $200 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra when you choose the "connect this phone to a carrier" option during checkout. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.
Introduced in LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
Price check: $1,796 @ Amazon
TVs
TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart
Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune? This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
The LG C4 OLED is powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.
Introduced in LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
Price check: $1,796 @ Amazon
Smart home
At just $54, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
We rate this device as the best streaming device for users in the Google ecosystem. Our Google TV Streamer review praised its excellent live TV integration, snappy interface and enhanced smart home controls.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon
With a strong sunrise simulation, sleep meditations, bedtime stories and house-music alarm sound (if that's what you're into), this trending alarm clock has it all — that's why the Hatch Restore 2 is one of our favorite sunrise alarm clocks. Thanks to its chic, neutral design it sits elegantly on your bedside table too.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get five fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
Appliances
Enjoy using KitchenAid's Artisan stand mixer and the added power that the Bowl-Lift model provides. Mix dough and heavy ingredients knowing that the mixer will stay firmly in place and that the appliance has the functionality to perform tough mixing tasks.
The Shark Matrix Plus is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and features a ‘precision matrix grid’ that allows it to go over dirt and debris on floors to ensure a spotless clean. Its Sonic Mopping scrubs hard floors 100x per minute. It comes with a handy, self-emptying base.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
Gaming
After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lives up to all those years of anticipation.
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.
Laptops and tablets
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is designed with several AI-centric features. Slim and sleek from every angle, it sports a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge review, we called it one of our favorite Snapdragon X laptops.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to boast a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display. The full spec sheet is equally impressive with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review said this is "one of the most beautiful laptops we've ever tested" and praised its speedy performance, gorgeous display and super long battery life.
At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and 12MP camera.
Price check: $1,099 @ Amazon
Headphones and speakers
The new Bose SoundLink (2nd gen) is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. With 12 hours of battery life, you have yourself a great deal.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds give the competition a serious run for their money. In our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we said they have well-balanced audiophile sound, class-leading aptX Lossless audio support, and effective ANC. In our best wireless earbuds rankings, they take the spot for the best mid-prices earbuds we've reviewed.
Apple's AirPods Max are a stunning looking and sounding pair of headphones. They're comfortable for long periods of time, and feature some very good ANC. We particularly like their Spatial Audio performance and intuitive controls scheme in our AirPods Max review — although we did have to take points away for the bad carrying case that comes in the box. Note: these have sold for $449 in the past.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.