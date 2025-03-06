Massive Best Buy sale just went live — 39 deals I'd shop now on MacBook Air M4, March Madness TVs and more
Plus, the first discounts on Apple's new MacBook Air
A new Best Buy sale went live this morning. While I'm used to seeing end of week sales at Best Buy, today's sale is particularly noteworthy because it has some pretty aggressive deals on laptops and Apple devices.
For example, right now Best Buy has gaming laptops on sale from $649. The sale includes some pretty steep discounts on RTX 4080 and 4090-based machines. Equally impressive are the deals on Apple gear. Best Buy is the first retailer to take $50 off the new M4-based MacBook Airs. The $50 discount is for paying My Best Buy members only. However, Best Buy is offering other Apple deals that I think are worth checking out.
Below I've rounded up the top deals in Best Buy's sale. For more ways to save, make sure to take a look at our Best Buy coupon codes.
My Best Buy: join from $0 @ Best Buy
Best Buy recently revamped its membership plans. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Best Buy sale
- Switch games: deals from $14
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $29
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69
- Ninja Foodi XL: was $279 now $169
- Pixel 8a: was $499 now $299
- TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $349
- iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399
- Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED: was $899 now $599
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $699 now $599
- Acer Nitro V w/ RTX 4050: was $949 now $649
- MacBook Air (M2): was $999 now $699
- Samsung Galaxy Ultra: was $1,299 now $999
Editor's Choice
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Perfect for indie titles and some AAA titles with low graphics settings, the Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld, so you can play games from Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin, and more. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor has much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on that 7-inch 1080p panel with 120Hz refresh rate.
Holy smokes is this an epic deal! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 remains one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at its lowest price ever.
Best Buy is knocking $300 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra when you choose the "connect this phone to a carrier" option during checkout. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total members can save $50 on this laptop. You can sign up at Best Buy from $49/year.
Phones
Don't be tricked to thinking it's basic because the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is big on productivity, thanks to how it comes with a stylus for that pen meets paper experience. Impressively, too, it offers long battery life performance with its mark of 15 hours and 1 minute on Tom's Guide's battery benchmark test. Note: To get the full discount, you need to activate this phone with a carrier. Select the relevant box under Pricing Options when you add the phone to your cart.
Even though it's technically not Motorola's flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 2024 still carries its weight with its performance. We also like its sleek design, gorgeous pOLED display, dual cameras, and speedy 68W TurboPower charging that will get it to a decent level in 30 minutes of charging.
The best cheap phone is getting a much deserving discount. Best Buy has the Pixel 8a for as low as $299 when you choose the option to connect it to a wireless carrier. That's almost half off the Pixel 8a's price, making it hard to pass up on.
Samsung's Galaxy S25 is an excellent entry-level flagship. It features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, we said the performance and battery life boosts alone make this year's upgrade worthwhile. Note: Make sure to choose the "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option to get this price.
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
Laptops
The Vivobook S 15 is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC. It features a 15.6-inch 3K OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. In our Asus Vivobook S 15 Snapdragon review we said it's more powerful than the M3 MacBook Air and almost as efficient too.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is designed with several AI-centric features. Slim and sleek from every angle, it sports a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge review, we called it one of our favorite Snapdragon X laptops.
If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 16 AI stands triumphant. This configuration packs a 16-inch 3K touchscreen display, Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.
This svelte PC packs enough style to make Mac fans jealous. Under the hood you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. We especially like the 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The Surface Laptop 7 is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor so it can take on any AI-heavy tasks you throw its way. It also features a 15-inch PixelSense (2496 x 1664) 120Hz display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU.
Gaming Laptops
Since reviewing the Acer Nitro V 15, I've seen how well a budget gaming laptop can manage plenty of PC games. This model, with an RTX 4050, is even better, and it's now going for under $700. With an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, an RTX 4050, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is a fantastic entry-level gaming laptop at an even more affordable price. What's more, its 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display makes plenty of fast-paced PC games run smoothly.
For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
Part Copilot+ PC, part gaming laptop — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is a beast of a machine. It packs an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chipset, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. You also get that gorgeous 16-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED display.
We checked out this laptop in our Alienware m16 R2 review and liked how it balances gaming performance with productivity-friendly design. Its subtle design mean it blends in well at the office, and it's comfortable to use. On the downside, its fans get pretty loud and battery life only lasts up to 6 hours, so you'll probably need to carry a charger with you. This model is well equipped for high-powered gaming with an Intel Core Series 1 Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 and a 1TB SSD.
Gamers in search of a laptop with a large display and powerful performance, look no further than the Predator Helios 18, especially with this epic $500 discount. This configuration features an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4090 GPU. There's also an 18-inch IPS display with 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution, a max 240Hz refresh rate, and max 1,000 nits brightness.
Apple
The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review, we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.