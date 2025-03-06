Massive Best Buy sale just went live — 39 deals I'd shop now on MacBook Air M4, March Madness TVs and more

A new Best Buy sale went live this morning. While I'm used to seeing end of week sales at Best Buy, today's sale is particularly noteworthy because it has some pretty aggressive deals on laptops and Apple devices.

For example, right now Best Buy has gaming laptops on sale from $649. The sale includes some pretty steep discounts on RTX 4080 and 4090-based machines. Equally impressive are the deals on Apple gear. Best Buy is the first retailer to take $50 off the new M4-based MacBook Airs. The $50 discount is for paying My Best Buy members only. However, Best Buy is offering other Apple deals that I think are worth checking out.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $649 now $449 at Best Buy Perfect for indie titles and some AAA titles with low graphics settings, the Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld, so you can play games from Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin, and more. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor has much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on that 7-inch 1080p panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2/16GB): was $999 now $699 at Best Buy Holy smokes is this an epic deal! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 remains one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at its lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy Best Buy is knocking $300 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra when you choose the "connect this phone to a carrier" option during checkout. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.

Phones

Moto G Stylus (2024): was $399 now $149 at Best Buy Don't be tricked to thinking it's basic because the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is big on productivity, thanks to how it comes with a stylus for that pen meets paper experience. Impressively, too, it offers long battery life performance with its mark of 15 hours and 1 minute on Tom's Guide's battery benchmark test. Note: To get the full discount, you need to activate this phone with a carrier. Select the relevant box under Pricing Options when you add the phone to your cart.

Motorola Edge (2024): was $549 now $199 at Best Buy Even though it's technically not Motorola's flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 2024 still carries its weight with its performance. We also like its sleek design, gorgeous pOLED display, dual cameras, and speedy 68W TurboPower charging that will get it to a decent level in 30 minutes of charging.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy The best cheap phone is getting a much deserving discount. Best Buy has the Pixel 8a for as low as $299 when you choose the option to connect it to a wireless carrier. That's almost half off the Pixel 8a's price, making it hard to pass up on.

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy Samsung's Galaxy S25 is an excellent entry-level flagship. It features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, we said the performance and battery life boosts alone make this year's upgrade worthwhile. Note: Make sure to choose the "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option to get this price.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Laptops

Asus Zenbook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,399 now $999 at Best Buy This svelte PC packs enough style to make Mac fans jealous. Under the hood you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. We especially like the 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Copilot+: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy The Surface Laptop 7 is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor so it can take on any AI-heavy tasks you throw its way. It also features a 15-inch PixelSense (2496 x 1664) 120Hz display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU.

Gaming Laptops

Acer Nitro V 15 w/ RTX 4050: was $949 now $649 at Best Buy Since reviewing the Acer Nitro V 15, I've seen how well a budget gaming laptop can manage plenty of PC games. This model, with an RTX 4050, is even better, and it's now going for under $700. With an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, an RTX 4050, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is a fantastic entry-level gaming laptop at an even more affordable price. What's more, its 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display makes plenty of fast-paced PC games run smoothly.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF w/ RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Alienware m16 R2: was $2,099 now $1,799 at Best Buy We checked out this laptop in our Alienware m16 R2 review and liked how it balances gaming performance with productivity-friendly design. Its subtle design mean it blends in well at the office, and it's comfortable to use. On the downside, its fans get pretty loud and battery life only lasts up to 6 hours, so you'll probably need to carry a charger with you. This model is well equipped for high-powered gaming with an Intel Core Series 1 Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 and a 1TB SSD.

Acer Predator Helios 18 w/ RTX 4090: was $2,999 now $2,499 at Best Buy Gamers in search of a laptop with a large display and powerful performance, look no further than the Predator Helios 18, especially with this epic $500 discount. This configuration features an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4090 GPU. There's also an 18-inch IPS display with 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution, a max 240Hz refresh rate, and max 1,000 nits brightness.

Apple