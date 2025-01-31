Massive Amazon weekend sale from $6 on apparel, Lego, OLED TVs and more — here's 27 deals I'm adding to my cart

The weekend is here, and with it we're a little closer to the Super Bowl, Valentine's Day and of course, Presidents Day sales. If you want a shiny new TV to watch the game or are looking for some great gifts, I have you covered.

Right now Amazon has LG C4 OLED TVs on sale from $896. This is the same starting price we saw back on Black Friday and I'm super happy to see it return. Plus, there's an awesome Yeti sale at Amazon with up to 20% off a range of tumblers, bottles and coolers.

Scroll down to see my favorite Amazon deals this weekend. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage and see the Skechers deals I'd buy from $24.

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39 at Amazon While the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!

Garmin Enduro 3: was $899 now $851 at Amazon The Garmin Enduro 3 is one of the top watches in Garmin’s range, and one of its newest, so even though this discount isn’t huge it’s worth considering as it's the first deal I’ve seen on the watch. The Enduro 3 offers epic battery life for long adventures, with a rugged but lightweight design that’s packed with Garmin’s best sports and navigation features.

$200 gift card! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order: $1,299 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. Pre-order it at Amazon and you'll get a free $200 gift card to spend on whatever you want at Amazon.

Price check: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

TVs

TV sale: deals from $119 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $119. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.

Carhartt Canvas Hat: was $24 now $14 at Amazon This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe (Women's): was $50 now from $28 @ Amazon

Step into style and comfort with the Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe, featuring a Memory Foam cushioned insole for unbeatable comfort. Made from 100% vegan materials and machine washable for easy care, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear. Note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color.

Laptops and tablets

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,459 at Amazon The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Headphones

Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was $85 now $63 at Amazon Anker's affordable, high-quality headphones offer a fantastic blend of performance and features for the price. You get ANC, a dedicated mode for traveling, and an impressive 40 hours of battery life. Plus, they're comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time. Click the on-page coupon to get this deal.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Gaming

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered: was $29 now $21 at Amazon Lara Croft makes a comeback on the Nintendo Switch. This trio of classic games has been faithfully remastered, letting you re-experience the heart-pounding action and globe-trotting gameplay of the Tomb Raider series on modern platforms.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $24 at Amazon Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

Home Appliances

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.