Massive Amazon weekend sale from $6 on apparel, Lego, OLED TVs and more — here's 27 deals I'm adding to my cart
These are the Amazon deals I'm adding to my cart
The weekend is here, and with it we're a little closer to the Super Bowl, Valentine's Day and of course, Presidents Day sales. If you want a shiny new TV to watch the game or are looking for some great gifts, I have you covered.
Right now Amazon has LG C4 OLED TVs on sale from $896. This is the same starting price we saw back on Black Friday and I'm super happy to see it return. Plus, there's an awesome Yeti sale at Amazon with up to 20% off a range of tumblers, bottles and coolers.
Scroll down to see my favorite Amazon deals this weekend. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage and see the Skechers deals I'd buy from $24.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon deals
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order: free $200 gift card!
- YETI sale: up to 20% off
- Carhartt apparel sale: deals from $6
- Adidas sale: deals from $6
- Crocs: deals from $19
- Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39
- TV sale: deals from $119
- Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119
- Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $329
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Headphones: was $599 now $359
- LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896
- Hisense 65" U8N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $899
Editor's Picks
YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon
For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
While the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
Price check: $329 @ Best Buy | $329 @ Walmart
The Garmin Enduro 3 is one of the top watches in Garmin’s range, and one of its newest, so even though this discount isn’t huge it’s worth considering as it's the first deal I’ve seen on the watch. The Enduro 3 offers epic battery life for long adventures, with a rugged but lightweight design that’s packed with Garmin’s best sports and navigation features.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. Pre-order it at Amazon and you'll get a free $200 gift card to spend on whatever you want at Amazon.
Price check: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
TVs
TV sale: deals from $119 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $119. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.
This budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
42" for $896
48" for $996
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.
This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.
Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe (Women's): was $50 now from $28 @ Amazon
Step into style and comfort with the Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe, featuring a Memory Foam cushioned insole for unbeatable comfort. Made from 100% vegan materials and machine washable for easy care, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear. Note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color.
Laptops and tablets
The iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air M2 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
Price Check: $499 @ Best Buy | $559 @ Walmart
Our Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus review called this "the best Surface in years." It's powered by a Snapdragon X Plus processor and also packs 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's super thin and light and also has great battery life — our unit lasted over 12 hours in our battery life tests. Note: this deal is for the device only and doesn't include a keyboard or stylus.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Headphones
Anker's affordable, high-quality headphones offer a fantastic blend of performance and features for the price. You get ANC, a dedicated mode for traveling, and an impressive 40 hours of battery life. Plus, they're comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time. Click the on-page coupon to get this deal.
These are possibly the most unique headphones to get a discount. Our AI Editor has been reviewing them because instead of Siri or Alexa, the earbuds integrate with ChatGPT, so you can have a chat with the AI platform when you're on the go.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
Bang & Olufsen's HX noise-canceling headphones are some very impressive cans. They're supremely comfortable thanks to some luxurious padding, and they sound amazing with some brilliant tuning from B&O. They received a 5-star rating in our Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX review thanks to their excellent feature set and solid noise canceling.
Gaming
Lara Croft makes a comeback on the Nintendo Switch. This trio of classic games has been faithfully remastered, letting you re-experience the heart-pounding action and globe-trotting gameplay of the Tomb Raider series on modern platforms.
Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.
Alan Wake 2 is a sequel more than 10 years in the making. This time you play as the eponymous writer and a new character, Saga Anderson, an FBI agent investigating a grisly murder. Boasting a cinematic story and survival horror gameplay, Alan Wake 2 is a unique trip into a surreal nightmare. This Deluxe Edition includes both DLC expansions and a digital copy of Alan Wake Remastered.
Home Appliances
Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.
Just swap out the Roomba i5's interchangeable bin and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum and mop instantly. This is a serious steal since the i5’s premium smarts like identifying your home's individual rooms and extensive smart assistant commands are usually reserved for Roomba models over $500. You can use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 to clean the whole house or simply just the kitchen. With an extensive runtime, its 4-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. Should the i5 happen to run low on battery it will automatically return to its charger and pick up where it left off for a complete clean.
Although it’s pricey, the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 offers top notch heating and state of the art design. Plus, come summer, it can cool you off. As it works, it also purifies the air. It comes with an electronic thermostat, remote control and app connectivity. To learn more, take a look at our Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 review.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.