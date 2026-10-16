iPhone Duo pre-order deals in Australia — top offers and plans from Optus, Vodafone, Amazon and more

Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Duo, is officially available for pre-order in Australia, and if you're keen to get your hands on one, I've got your back.

The handset is available for pre-order at major retailers and through payment plans at the Big Three telcos. The iPhone Duo starts at AU$3,499 for the 256GB model and caps out at AU$5,899 for the 2TB model. The foldable can be purchased outright at the Apple Store or via its financing program with Afterpay.

In addition to the Apple Store, retailers and telcos such as Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Vodafone, Optus and Telstra will stock the new handset.

Select retailers will accept trade-ins for your old phone and offer credit towards the iPhone Duo. Apple is also offering trade-in credit between AU$70 and AU$1,595, with the higher credit reserved for a newer phone — i.e., an iPhone 17 Pro Max. If you're opting for a trade-in, you can calculate your phone's credit value at Optus, Vodafone or JB Hi-Fi.

But enough with the fuss — here are the best iPhone Duo pre-order offers available right now.

iPhone Duo promo offers

iPhone Duo - up to AU$780 off with Optus' Launch Plus Promo Plan: at Optus Score up to AU$780 in value with Optus' iPhone Duo Launch Plus Promo plan over 36 months. If you opt for Optus' iPhone SIM plan when ordering the new iPhone 18 Pro, you'll save AU$120 off the first year, bringing the plan price from AU$79p/m to just AU$59p/m. If you opt for the 256GB iPhone Duo model with 36-month repayment and Optus' Launch Plus Promo plan, you'll pay AU$156.18p/m for the first 12 months (then AU$176.18p/m ongoing). The plan includes 360GB data, and Optus Upgrade & Protect at no extra cost. Plus, you'll also receive AU$10p/m of Optus SubHub credit for 12 months, which you can put towards subscriptions within the platform.

iPhone Duo - up to 48-month payment plans + three months free Apple Music & Apple TV: at Vodafone Australia Right now, Vodafone is offering up to AU$300 of trade-in credit for eligible devices and has discounted SIM plans for the iPhone Duo. Vodafone's offer also includes the Upgrade & Protect plans at no extra cost on eligible Vodafone plans with iPhone Duo over 24, 36 or 48 months. Upgrade & Protect Plus offers early upgrade, phone exchange and a AU$0 first screen replacement. The iPhone Duo's 256GB model on a 36-month device-only plan costs just AU$97.19p/m. If you include the Medium Upgrade & Protect Plan with 220GB for AU$50p/m, it will cost AU$147.19p/m (for 12 months, then AU$165.19p/m. If you buy the phone outright, Vodafone's SIM-only launch offers include the Small Plan with 65GB data for AU$45p/m (for 12 months, then AU$58p/m), the Medium Plan with 220GB data for AU$50p/m (for 12 months, then AU$68p/m) and the Large Plan with 420GB data for AU$55p/m (for 12 months, then AU$78p/m).

Editor's choice iPhone Duo - gift card credit with eligible trade-in: AU$3,497 at Amazon Not the best discount by any means, but Amazon is stocking the iPhone Duo for AU$3,497, which is AU$2 cheaper than most retailers. Amazon is also offering gift card credit for every eligible trade-in when you order the iPhone Duo. You'll need to read Amazon's T&Cs and follow the trade-in process by getting an estimate on Amazon's website.

iPhone Duo handset deals

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