Zinus’ top mattress is now just $279 ahead of the Presidents’ Day sales

Zinus is known for making affordable beds-in-a-box, and one of its most well-known models is the Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam mattress. Right now you can get a queen size 12” Green Tea mattress for just $279.99 at Amazon, compared to the $520 retail price at Zinus itself.

In fact, you can’t even buy the 12” version at Zinus because it has sold out, making Amazon’s offer even more of a head-turner as it currently has stock. This aptly named Zinus is made using green tea to keep your mattress fresh, plus ActivCharcoal microparticles to wick away moisture and odors.

We added the Zinus to our best mattress guide because its good value for the money, with three separate layers of pressure relieving foam to contour to your body. The Zinus isn’t perfect by any stretch, but it has decent edge support and minimal motion transfer. So if you need to upgrade on a very tight budget, this Presidents’ Day mattress sale offer is worth a look.

Zinus Green Tea Mattress: $279.99 for a queen size at Amazon

Save up to $240 - There are smaller sizes on sale too, but none come close to the big saving on the queen size Green Tea mattress. It costs $520 at Zinus, so you’re saving nearly 50% at Amazon. It supports up to 500lbs in weight and is covered with a 10-year limited warranty. The full size is on sale for $257.99.

As we explain in our Zinus Green Tea memory Foam Mattress review, this would make a decent if unexciting choice for anyone looking to swap out their guest room mattress for a very small cost, or for those needing a new main mattress for much less than a mid-range mattress costs. We tested the 10” version and found it to be comfortable and supportive, so we can imagine that increases with the taller size.

The foam is CertiPUR® US Certified, which is reassuring, while the conforming, body-hug feel it creates should lead to less pressure on high impact points such as your back, shoulders and hips. We’re not sure how long the 12” queen size version will be reduced to $279.99 at Amazon, so if you’re interested, take a look sooner rather than later to avoid missing out on this Presidents' Day sale.

Otherwise, Zinus has a growing range of hybrid and memory foam mattresses, and while the queen size 12” Green Tea model is only in stock at Amazon right now, Zinus is also having a sale of up to 50% off select foam and hybrid models.

That includes the Cooling Comfort Plus Gel Foam Mattress, now 40% off and starting from $314 (was $524) for a 10” twin size, with a queen costing $524 (was $874). There are 16 Zinus mattresses in a box in total, but we have only tested the Green Tea Memory Foam.

When you buy direct the brand offers free shipping and a 100-night trial, and if you change your mind during that trial you can contact Zinus for a refund. The manufacturer does state that the bed must be in its original condition, so invest in a good mattress protector to keep it safe from stains.

Read more: