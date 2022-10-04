WWE Extreme Rules 2022 live stream: Start time, how to watch online and card

When you watch WWE Extreme Rules live streams online, you may be wondering about someone who isn't listed on the card: Bray Wyatt. But for what's actually on the card, we should be getting some clarity on what the hell is going on with SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. Oh, and MMA legend Daniel Cormier enters the WWE ring. Or, to be more specific, he's entering the Fight Pit.

Extreme Rules start time and date • Date: Saturday (Oct. 8)

• Special start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST / 1 p.m. AEDT

• Kickoff show time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST/ 12 p.m. AEDT

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock (opens in new tab)

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) 100% risk free

Bray Wyatt, who most think is the person behind the White Rabbit teases that have been going on for weeks, is expected by many to show up at Extreme Rules. This became more likely on Monday Night Raw, where the latest QR code led to the (opens in new tab) coordinates for the Wells Fargo Center, the location of Extreme Rules. Were he to appear during a match, we think he could show up to cause a non-finish or something similar for Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross. Neither of those men should lose that match.

As for the possible main event? Liv Morgan's title defense against Ronda Rousey is an Extreme Rules match, and feels like one of the most likely to go last. Morgan's looked both like a hero and something similar to a villain lately, and we're not sure how this match will go. The storytelling is that Liv can't beat Rousey cleanly, with both her cash-in win and the SummerSlam ending where the ref didn't see her tap out. Will Liv's winning ways continue with more asterisks as she primarily wins via weapons? Only time will tell.

And with regard to Cormier, he's the special guest referee in the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. This match format, which is like WWE's octagon, has two ways to win: knockout or tap-out. The Fight Pit — at least in its two appearances so far (both in NXT) — have been in a wrestling ring surrounded by a walkway.

Here's everything you need to watch the Extreme Rules 2022 live stream:

How to watch Extreme Rules live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), Extreme Rules live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

Extreme Rules live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The only place to watch Extreme Rules in the U.S. is with Peacock (opens in new tab). WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

(opens in new tab) In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Extreme Rules live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab Extreme Rules live streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab), for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland recently. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

Extreme Rules live streams in Australia

Extreme Rules begins at 1 p.m. AEDT, though the kickoff show starts at 12 p.m. AEST.

Australia is still watching Extreme Rules streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab) — though it moves to Foxtel's Binge in 2023 with the Royal Rumble.

Extreme Rules card

Our predicted winners are in bold

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

in an Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship in a ladder match

vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship in a ladder match Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Fight Pit match with Special Guest Referee Daniel Cormier

vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Fight Pit match with Special Guest Referee Daniel Cormier Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a Strap Match

in a Strap Match Edge vs. Finn Bálor in an “I Quit” Match

in an “I Quit” Match The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match