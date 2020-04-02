Where to buy face masks: These retailers still have stock

The United States is facing a shortage of face masks. As the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads through the country, healthcare workers are being told to reuse their medical masks, whereas many hospitals have simply run out of masks.

Those of us not in the healthcare industry have been told not to wear masks. However, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) are re-examining their position on protective masks. In the meantime, if you're wondering where to buy face masks — you've come to the right place.

Although it's very hard to find online stock of face masks, it's still possible if you're persistent. However, there are a few things to keep in mind. As of this writing, the WHO recommends using face masks only if you're taking care of someone who is sick or if you're sick.

If you do happen to come across stock of face masks, purchase only what you need. Alternatively, you can purchase some for yourself and donate the rest to your local hospital or first responders.

It's also worth noting that using a face mask doesn't guarantee protection from COVID-19. You still run the risk of being infected if you constantly touch your face, don't wash your hands, or incorrectly remove your face mask. (The WHO has a video tutorial on how to properly wear and remove face masks).

Where to buy face masks

Many retailers are restocking their inventory, but it depletes just as fast. So if an item is out of stock, check another product or check that same product at a later time.

Staples coupon: $15 off $60 or more

Staples is taking $15 off purchases of $60 or more via coupon "60426". The coupon can be used with the purchase of face shields and masks. (The discount is applied during the final checkout stage after you sign in). The code expires April 3.View Deal

3M Face Mask: $5 @ CVS

CVS has stock of this 3M Face Mask for $5.99. It's available via in-store pickup only and stock maybe vary based on zip code. View Deal

3M N95 Respirator: $9 @ Ace

Available for in-store pickup only, Ace has this 3M N95 Respirator for $9.99. Stock of this mask may vary by region/zipcode. View Deal

HDX Spray Sock Hood: $3 @ Home Depot

This spray sock hood is designed to cover your head, neck, mouth, and nose from general dirt and paint. It's available for pickup at select Home Depot stores. View Deal

Rexall Face Masks: $1 @ Dollar General

Dollar General has stock of these Rexall Face Masks. This pack includes 10 masks. It's sold in-store only. View Deal