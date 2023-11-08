How to watch Rap Sh!t season 2 online – release date and time

Rap Sh!t is back a second season! Following their breakout as social media stars in the season 1 finale, Mia and Shawna look to build on their new found fame by embarking on their first tour. Rap Sh!t season 2 lands on Max on November 9 with a two episode premiere, with the remaining six episodes dropping every Thursday – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Rap Sh!t season 2 streaming details U.S. time and date: Rap Sh!t season 2 streams from 12:01 a.m. ET / 3:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, November 9 on Max.



U.K. date: TBC



AUS date: Thursday, November 9 on Binge and Foxtel Now

Rap Sh!t follows two former high school friends, played by Aida Osman (Shawna) and KaMillion (Mia) as they reunite to form a rap duo and begin their rise through the Miami hip-hop scene.

Season two will see the pair torn between being true to who they are or bowing to the demands of industry decision makers. Touring will strain romantic and familial relationships, as the duo navigate the path to megastardom.

However, if all this sounds like season 2 is all about the drama, fans need not worry, as in amongst all the angst, the second season also promises to be just as riotously funny as the first.

Syreeta Singleton returns as showrunner, while Kat Cunning (The Deuce) is back as controversial rapper Reina Reign alongside RJ Cyler (Scream: Resurrection) as producer Lamont. Read on for full details of how to watch Rap Sh!t online from anywhere.

How to watch Rap Sh!t season 2 online in the U.S.

The first two episodes of Rap Sh!t season 2 drop on Max on November 9 and the following six episodes will air weekly thereafter.

Can you watch Rap Sh!t season 2 online in the U.K.?

There is currently no news on when Rap Sh!t season 2 will air in the U.K. (we're yet to see season 1 arrive), however Max shows have an exclusive home on Sky so keep an eye out over there.

How to watch Rap Sh!t season 2 online in Canada

Rap Sh!t season 2 will land in Canada on Crave on November 9 alongside the U.S. with the same two-episode premiere and weekly release pattern.

How to watch Rap Sh!t season 2 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch Rap Sh!t season 2 online in Australia. Look for two new episodes on Thursday, November 9, with one episode a week thereafter, through December 21.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now.

Rap Sh!t season 2 episode schedule (2023)

Episode 1: November 9

Episode 2: November 9

Episode 3: November 16

Episode 4: November 23

Episode 5: November 30

Episode 6: December 7

Episode 7: December 14

Episode 8: December 21

