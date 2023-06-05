How to watch Love Island UK season 10 episode 1 online — stream the first coupling tonight

Get ready for some summer lovin’ as Love Island UK season 10 begins tonight. ITV's phenomenally popular dating series welcomes 10 bona fide hotties to their temporary home of Sa Vinyassa this evening. On this sun-kissed vacation, they’ll be hoping to find their “forever person” and remain loved-up long enough for the chance to take home £50,000. But the temptation to find amore elsewhere might just lead to them being ejected from the island early. Watch Love Island UK 2023 opening night online from anywhere with a VPN and catch the first coupling!

Watch Love Island UK 2023 Date: Love Island 2023 debuts today (Monday, June 5).

Time: 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. AEDT. (June 6)

Channels: It will broadcast on ITV2 and also be available to stream via ITV X (formerly known as ITV Hub). It is expected to premiere on Hulu in the U.S. later this month.

► U.S. — Watch on Hulu (no date confirmed)

► U.K. — Watch on ITV2 or ITV X

Tonight's season 10 debut episode will see host Maya Jama rock up at the iconic villa to preside over the contestants' first coupling. Meeting each other for the first time, the bikini-clad girls and the buffed, bronzed lads will discover who sets their hearts aflutter. But, with the matchmaking public making the initial pairings again this year, finding that special someone certainly won’t be straight forward.

Who might the public thrust together in this giddy first coupling? Could the tiny but fiery Ruchee, a 24-year-old beautician from Sutton, provide the spicy spark that 26-year-old gas engineer Mitchel says he’s been looking for?

Meanwhile, the fact that 22-year-old Catherine Abbaje wants more than a “situationship” will be music to André Furtado’s ears, who’s determined to leave the island with a “wifey” in tow. But this entrepreneur, multilinguist, and ardent snogger might prove a tempting proposition for more than one girl, leading to an angry altercation or three on the Villa’s terrace on opening night.

The sparks are ready to fly as Love Island UK season 10 kicks off today. Read the details here or take a look at our complete guide on everything you need to know about how to watch Love Island UK 2023 from anywhere in the world. Let the summer of loving begin!

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 opening night for free

Catch the Love Island UK 2023 opening night on Monday, June 5 from 9 p.m. BST, and totally FREE in the U.K. The show then airs daily (except Saturdays) on ITV2, or you can stream it online via ITV X. In either instance, however, you’ll need a valid UK TV license in order to watch.

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain how to watch Love Island UK 2023 opening night using a VPN.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV Hub or another service and watch the show.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 around the world

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 opening night in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The hit Brit dating series has long had a home on Hulu, and that’s unlikely to change this summer. While there aren't yet any specific details on when Love Island 2023 UK will land on U.S. soil, new episodes typically land on the streaming service a couple of weeks after they first air in the U.K – which is exactly what happened with this year’s Cape Town-set season 9.

Meanwhile, if you're a Brit abroad in the U.S., and have a valid TV license, you could still watch Love Island UK 2023 opening night for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 opening night in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s simple to catch the Love Island UK 2023 opening night. The inaugural episode airs on Monday, June 5 from 9 p.m. BST on ITV 2. Alternatively, you can stream episodes via ITV X. New episodes are available Sunday through Friday at the same time each day.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV license, you can still watch the Love Island UK 2023 opening night live by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie fans of the franchise can catch season 10 of Love Island UK on Wednesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. AEST. Episodes will air through on-demand service 9Now, with new instalments landing almost every day at the same time.

Even better, every single previous season of Love Island UK and also Love Island Australia are currently available to watch on 9Now. The Aussie version of the show is arguably even more dramatic than its U.K. counterpart and is essential viewing for Love Island fanatics.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch all the action on your 9Now account, as if you were back home.

Can you watch Love Island UK 2023 in Canada?

There’s been no confirmation as to when Love Island UK season 10 will arrive in Canada. Seasons 5 through 9 can be watched on-demand through reality TV streamer Hayu, though, and we imagine season 10 episodes will be uploaded there soon too. But, as with the situation in the US, there’s likely to be a delay of at least a few weeks before that happens.

That means anyone traveling to the Great White North might want to take this opportunity to download a VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, to log into their preferred services from back home and keep up to date with the show’s amorous antics.