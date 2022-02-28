Walmart Xbox Series X restock sold out — where to find inventory next

Xbox Series X consoles are back at Walmart

Xbox Series X restock
Update: Walmart is now sold out of stock. Make sure to follow our Xbox Series X restock guide for hints of the next drop. 

Walmart is ending the month with a quick, unannounced Xbox Series X restock. Right now, you can get the Xbox Series X for $499 at Walmart. This restock is open to anyone and doesn't appear to require a Walmart Plus membership. 

Alternatively, Woot has the Xbox Series S on sale for $249.99. That's $50 off and the biggest price cut we've seen for the Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). It's now on sale for $249, which is its lowest price ever. 

Xbox Series X restock tracker — where to look

How to buy an Xbox Series X at Walmart 

The Xbox Series X has been especially difficult to get a hold of this month. You'll need to be lightning-fast if you want to get a console in your basket, complete checkout, and receive that much-coveted order confirmation email. So it’s worth creating a Walmart.com account ahead of time if you don’t already have one. 

Just getting stock in your basket is half the battle. If you’re stuck entering your card information and address details the console could well sell out while you’re typing away. Have all your details pre-saved so you’re ready to go the moment the stock is live. 

It’s also worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory in 10-minute intervals, so if the console sells out at a few minutes, it's worth sticking around as Walmart may release more stock shortly. 

Also, make sure to bookmark our guide on where to buy an Xbox. We’ll update you with the latest stock information on Walmart and every other major retailer there which will give you the best chance of securing an Xbox Series X. 

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
