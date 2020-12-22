Walmart just fixed the worst thing about shopping online

Walmart and FedEx are teaming up to make holiday returns less of a hassle. The retailer recently unveiled Carrier Pickup by FedEx, a new service that lets consumers return items from the comforts of their home. Best of all, it's free for everyone. (A Walmart Plus subscription is not required).

The service, which is another attempt to compete against Amazon Prime, is pretty straightforward. Any items purchased online (shipped and sold by Walmart) will be eligible for return via the new Carrier Pickup service. Customers can initiate the return process online or via the Walmart app where they'll be able to download and print a free return label. Just affix the return label to your package and FedEx will come to your home to pick up your return.

If you don't have a printer at home, you'll still be able to take advantage of the new service. Just choose "drop off at FedEx" as your return method at Walmart and you'll receive a return code (QR code) that you can bring to your local FedEx office. A FedEx associate can then scan the QR code right from your smartphone and print the return label for you.

Walmart says that refunds will be credited to your payment account as soon as the next day or same day for in-store returns. However, the best part about the new Walmart return policy is that it'll be available beyond the holidays.

