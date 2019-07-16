Walmart Has the Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deal So Far

Amazon Prime Day is here, delivering big deals on Nintendo Switch games and accessories from now through July 16. But Walmart has beaten Amazon to the punch, offering a compelling Switch bundle that you can get right now.

Walmart's $329 build-your-own bundle gets you a Switch, your choice of game (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, or Super Mario Party) and either a 10,000-mAh portable power bank or a Paw Patrol carrying case and screen protector kit.

Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $374 now just $329 This great Switch bundle gets you the console, your choice of five Nintendo games, and either a case or power bank for a low price. View Deal

That's a total savings of $45, and only $29 more than the Switch's base price. It doesn't hurt that most of the titles up for grabs are among the best Switch games available right now. Given the Switch's relatively short battery life, we recommend going for the power bank (unless you really, really like Paw Patrol).

If you're looking for other options, Amazon is offering the base $299 Switch with a free $35 eShop card. That's the same deal Nintendo and Amazon ran for Black Friday, and is a solid way to snag a few cheap digital indie games for no extra cost.

We expect more Switch deals to pop up during Prime Day week, so be sure to bookmark our roundup of the best Prime Day Switch deals to catch the latest savings. We've also gathered Walmart's best competing Prime Day deals.