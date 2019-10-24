Walmart Early Deals Drop Starts Friday: Here Are the Deals You Can Get Now

This year's short holiday shopping season is resulting in something we've never seen before: Black Friday deals in October. That's right, Walmart recently announced that its Early Deals Drop sale will start on Oct. 25 at 12am ET.

At the strike of midnight, bargain hunters will be able to take advantage of discounts on gaming, 4K TVs, laptops, tablets and more. This Vizio 55-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV, for instance, will drop $100 to $398. These are the earliest Walmart Black Friday deals we've ever seen.

Many early and ongoing deals throughout the season will also be eligible for free next day shipping. Best of all, you don't have to pay a membership fee to get products conveniently delivered to your front door the next day. (We're looking at you Amazon Prime).

Keep in mind that the closer we get to Black Friday 2019, the lower the prices will go. In the meantime, check out some of the best Walmart deals you can get right now before the Early Deals Drop.

Apple 10.5" iPad Air: was $499 now $459

The iPad Air offers everything you want in a tablet. A stunning display, fast performance, and long lasting battery. Walmart currently has the 64GB base model on sale for $459. It's the 2nd lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple tablet. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y545: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Walmart

The Legion Y545 is a solid gaming laptop that packs a powerful RTX 2060 graphics card. It runs off a Core i7-9750H six-core CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's currently $400 off. View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate: was $109 now $59 @ Walmart

Speedy, responsive, and clicky, the Razer BlackWidow is designed with gamers in mind. It features programmable backlit keys and dynamic lighting effects for a customizable gaming experience. At $59 at Walmart, it's $26 cheaper than Amazon's asking price.View Deal