VPN deal: StrongVPN early Black Friday sale takes 50% off – only $2.91/mo

Well, these VPN Black Friday deals certainly are coming thick and fast. The latest of the best VPN providers to offer an excellent discount is US-based StrongVPN, known for good streaming performance and a huge 12-device limit.

This VPN deal from StrongVPN offers a mega 50% off its 12-month plan, meaning for just $2.91 a month you'll get full cover. One of the criticisms we've leveled at StrongVPN is that fact that it's somewhat expensive compared to a lot of the competition, so this hefty price cut is more than welcome.

That's not all, though – bundled with your Strong VPN plan is a subscription to SugarSync, one of the best cloud storage providers out there. It usually costs $9.99 a month, so if it's something you need, it's a super cheap way to get it.

There's no advertised end date for this StrongVPN deal, but seeing as it's coinciding with Black Friday deals, we don't expect to see it hanging around for long once we get into December. However, it could be a flash in the pan, so if you're looking for a cheap StrongVPN plan, now's the time to get it.

StrongVPN deal: Save 50% + 250GB FREE SugarSync plan

If you're looking for a bargain VPN with added secure cloud storage, this StrongVPN could be the one for you. The 50% discount knocks the monthly price down to just $2.91 a month, and also throws in a ton of premium cloud storage.

Why is this StrongVPN deal so good?

While StrongVPN doesn't often feature in our best-of guides, it's a reliable service that does everything you need it to – and at this price it's much better value than usual.

Standout features include a mega 12-device limit, which means you'll be able to use StrongVPN on loads of devices at the same time, plus good streaming performance – in our testing, the only issue it had was unblocking BBC iPlayer.

Full WireGuard support and good peak speeds round off the list (although they can sometimes fluctuate), so for your $2.91 a month you're getting a pretty good deal.

If we were to recommend our top-rated VPN, it'd be ExpressVPN. With 3,000+ servers, full streaming unblocking power, excellent speeds and unrivalled security, it's simply the best out there. At a hefty $6.67 a month, though, it's not the cheapest. If you're after a bargain, Surfshark might be more up your alley, at just $2.49 a month.

However, if you've got your heart set on StrongVPN, we can still recommend it as one of the best VPN services on the market – and at this price, there's never been a better time to sign up.