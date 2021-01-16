VPN deal: IPVanish is offering huge discounts on 1-month plans, now just $4.99

If you've been looking for the best VPN, you'll no doubt have come across IPVanish. The US-based provider has been around for over a decade, and has an army of dedicated subscribers worldwide.

Since the New Year, IPVanish has had a bit of a shake-up with its pricing, and we think the star of the show is the one-month plan. Coming in at just $4.99, it's one of the cheapest monthly VPN deals on the market, and undercuts every one of its premium rivals.

The good news doesn't stop there, though. If you'd rather commit for a year, you can knock that price down to just $3.33 a month. However, for staying protected if you're away from home for a few weeks, or just to test the service, this cheap monthly VPN is hard to beat.

Although IPVanish has stopped offering the free SugarSync cloud storage subscription for free, you can add that on for less than $1 a month. Great value for something that usually costs $10 a month.

It's worth mentioning that after your plan is over (be it one month or one year) the price will rise – up to $9.99 for the one-month plan, and $6.67 a month on the one-year plan. If that's too expensive for you, then you might just want to make the most of the introductory offer, but if you enjoy the service it's certainly not extortionate if you want to stay on.

What makes this IPVanish deal so good?

IPVanish is a regular in our best-of guides, thanks to its excellent streaming abilities and powerful apps on most devices. You’ll have access to over 1,600 servers in 75 countries worldwide, meaning wherever you are you’re bound to get a lightning-fast connection.

What's more, this new pricing change sees IPVanish challenge some of the top cheap VPN services, and the potential addition of bargain SugarSync cloud storage is a huge value-add if you need it.

In terms of functionality, we’d usually recommend ExpressVPN over all others, but at $6.67 a month it looks expensive (although worth it) compared to IPVanish. Our top pick for a bargain VPN is Surfshark, but even that is a little more expensive at just $2.49.

But, if you’ve got your heart set on IPVanish or just want a month for cheap, this deal looks like it’s as good as it’s going to get – and at as low as $3.33 a month, that’s very good indeed.