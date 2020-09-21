Trump vs Biden debate: Dates, start times and how to watch live

Trump vs Biden debate schedule, TV Channels Sept. 29, 9 p.m. ET: First Trump vs Biden debate

Oct. 15, 9 p.m. ET: Second Trump vs Biden debate

Oct. 22, 9 p.m. ET: Third Trump vs Biden debate

The Trump vs Biden debates are about to arrive, and give the two major contenders — President Donald J. Trump and Joseph R. Biden — three chances to make their case to the public. Spaced out over a little under a month, the 2020 United States presidential debates are going to be widely available, and we've got everything you need to be able to watch them live.

The first and third presidential debates will follow the same format, with six approximately 15-minute long segments devoted to distinct topics. Topics will be announced a week before the debate.

The second presidential debate is in the Town Hall format, in Miami, where residents will pose questions to the candidates. Meanwhile, a moderator will keep things on the rails and manage follow-up questions.

The vice-presidential debate will be split into nine segments, each lasting approximately 10 minutes.

The first Presidential debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29. It's going to be moderated by Chris Wallace (Fox News Sunday). This debate will emanate from Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.

The second debate will be Thursday, Oct. 15. C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully will moderate. Its setting is the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

The third Trump vs Biden debate is going to be on Thursday, Oct. 22. Kristen Welker (Today, NBC News) will moderate. It's coming from Belmont University in Nashville.

The sole vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris is going to be on Wednesday, Oct. 7. USA Today's Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will moderate. This debate will be broadcast from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Each debate starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, and will run for 90 minutes.

Trump vs Biden debate: How to watch live

You'll be able to watch the debate on major broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, as well as CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News, and MSNBC.

Trump vs Biden debate: How to watch for free

The debates will also be available for free, via ABCNews.com, as well as The Roku Channel, which will have the debate on ABC News, Cheddar, Newsy and other channels.