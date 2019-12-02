This amazing Switch Lite Cyber Monday deal won't last long

Cyber Monday deals on the Nintendo Switch Lite have been hard to come by, but we just found a great one. For a limited time, eBay is offering the Switch Lite with a copy of Pokémon Sword or Shield for $229, which is a $30 savings and one of the best Switch Lite bundles we've seen yet.
This deal applies to the Yellow and Gray versions of the Switch Lite, and gives you your choice of Pokémon Sword or Shield. We don't expect this to last long, so jump on it if you've been looking for a Switch Lite and want one of the hottest new games on the system at a discount.
Nintendo Switch Lite + Pokémon Sword or Shield: $229 at eBay
This excellent bundle deal gets you the Nintendo Switch Lite and the hot new Pokémon game at a $30 discount.View Deal
The Switch Lite is Nintendo's dedicated handheld version of the Nintendo Switch, sporting a sleek, compact design for playing the Switch's stellar game library on the go. With this bundle, you're essentially getting half off the brand-new Pokémon Sword or Shield, which is one of the best Pokémon games yet thanks to its dynamic Wild Areas and exciting Dynamax transformations that let your favorite Pokémon grow huge in battle.
This Switch Lite deal will likely go fast, so grab it while you can. If you're after the standard Switch or want to snag some cheap games or accessories, be sure to also check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals.
