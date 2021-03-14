Sleep Week sale at Airweave knocks $100 off all mattresses

Mid-March isn't typically busy for mattress deals. However, national Sleep Week begins today, which means some of the best mattress manufacturers are offering killer deals on our favorite mattresses.

For instance, Japanese mattress company Airweave is taking $100 off all mattresses via coupon code "QUALITYSLEEP". That's one of the best sales we've seen from Airweave. After discount, you can get the Airweave Mattress Advanced from $1,178.

Unlike traditional mattresses, Airweave mattresses use a proprietary technology called airfiber, which evenly distributes weight and allows airflow to help keep you in a deeper more restful sleep. The mattresses are also eco-friendly. The company's airfiber materials are made of food-grade polyethylene (LLDPE), an environmental friendly material that can be melted and re-used countless of times.

The new Airweave mattress is 8 inches thick and softer than its predecessor — the original Airweave mattress. The new mattress comes with three Airfiber pieces, including a pillow top layer and two covers. All Airweave mattresses also come with a 100-night trial.

