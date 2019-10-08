PS5 Gets Official Name, Haptic Support and Release Date Window

Sony has once again let some official details of the PS5 slip ahead of its Holiday 2020 launch, and they're big ones. In an exclusive interview with Wired, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan and system architect Mark Cerny divulged some new hardware details on Sony's next-gen console, and gave it an official name.

No surprises here, but Sony's next console will officially be called the PlayStation 5, and will release in Holiday 2020 (right up against Xbox's Project Scarlett).

In terms of new hardware specifics, Cerny was quick to confirm that the PS5 will have GPU-based ray tracing (squashing rumors that the feature would be software based). The head of PlayStation hardware also went into greater detail on just how big an impact the new SSD will make on load times, and how it frees up developers to get more ambitious.

"Some may opt to build a larger or more detailed game world, others may be content to shrink the size of games or patches," said Cerny.

Perhaps just as importantly, the new SSD will give players more freedom in how they install their games. For example, you may have the ability to only install a game's single-player campaign or multiplayer component if that's the only portion you're interested in (or have space for). On a similar note, you may be able to delete a game's story mode when you're done with it without deleting the game wholesale. If you're sticking with physical media, know that the PS5 also sports a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Cerny also discussed the PS5's new UI, which will provide access to key information for a game (such as joinable multiplayer games and single-player progress) without you having to boot it up.

Wired also got a look at Sony's new DualShock controller, which looks similar to the current DualShock 4 but appears to have some sort of microphone (Sony did recently patent a voice assistant application). The new controller will charge via USB-C and feature haptic feedback for more detailed rumble.

Sony showed off how the new rumble will work in a series of demos; Wired's Peter Rubin reports being able to feel a gliding sensation when moving in ice and a sloggy sense of resistance in sand, as well as being able to feel the difference between track and dirt in Gran Turismo. This sounds similar to what the Nintendo Switch offers with its HD rumble, and could go a long way towards making games more immersive. Sony says the new controller will be a bit heavier than the DualShock 4, but still lighter than the Xbox One controller "with batteries in it."

Having given two big official info dumps to Wired now, Sony has painted a pretty clear picture of the PS5: It'll be powerful, load games ludicrously fast, sport a revamped UI that provides more info at your fingertips and feature a beefed-up controller with better rumble. All that's left to find out is a price.

For all the latest on Sony's PlayStation 5, be sure to bookmark our regularly updated PS5 rumors hub.