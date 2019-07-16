Prime Day Price War: Galaxy S10 Now $300 Off at Both Amazon, Walmart

It looks like we have an Amazon Prime Day price war, at least when it comes to Samsung's flagship Galaxy phones.

Just before Prime Day got underway this morning (July 15), Amazon unveiled some discounts on Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup, cutting $200 to $300 off the price of Samsung's latest S models. To get the $300 price cut, though, you generally had to opt for a higher-capacity model.

Not good enough, Walmart responded, introducing its own price rollbacks on the Galaxy S10 lineup. Walmart also took $300 off the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, only its price cuts applied to the entry-level 128GB models. Sadly, those models are listed as out of stock as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Amazon has cut its initial discounts on the base Galaxy S10 and S10+ models by another $100 to match Walmart's $300 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S10: Was $899 now $599 @ Amazon

Amazon has increased the size of its discount on Samsung's 6.1-inch phone by $300. That means you can get an S10 for only $50 more than Amazon's discounted price on the Galaxy S10e.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10+: Was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

The 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ also gets a larger discount so that you're now saving $300 off the price of the phone when you buy it through Amazon. You'll get a bigger display and more cameras.View Deal

As we noted when Amazon pushed out its original Prime Day deal on the S10, Best Buy is taking $200 off the cost of Samsung's phones right now, but it knocks another $200 off the price if you activate instantly with either AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.

Which retailer should you go with? Prime members will likely flock to Amazon, so they can reap the savings along with the many other deals on offer for Prime day.

Best Buy's a good deal if you're prepared to activate with one of the retailer's preferred wireless providers right now. And should Walmart restock its supply of Galaxy S10 phones, Walmart's offer lets you enjoy the price break without having to commit to a specific carrier.