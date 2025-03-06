Huge Amazon sale live from $6 — 31 spring deals I'd shop on apparel, TVs, cleaning supplies and more

If there's one thing I know for certain as a deals writer, it's that Amazon sales never disappoint. And this week, the deals happen to be especially good thanks to a plethora of discounts on everything from kitchen appliances and household cleaning supplies to TVs and headphones.

Looking to get a head start on your spring cleaning? Amazon has an epic deal for you. When you spend $50 on select household cleaning supplies, you'll receive a $15 Amazon credit. If you're hoping to add some new pieces to your wardrobe, brands like Carhartt, Adidas, Crocs and more are all hosting must-shop sales on Amazon.

Let's face it: cleaning supplies can be expensive! But if you're looking to stock up for spring cleaning, there's a way you can do so for less.

My Top 5 Deals

Household cleaning supplies: spend $50, get a $15 Amazon credit @ Amazon

Let's face it: cleaning supplies can be expensive! But if you're looking to stock up for spring cleaning, there's a way you can do so for less. Right now, Amazon is offering a $15 credit when you spend $50 on select cleaning supplies. The sale include products from brands like Bounty, Hefty, Mrs. Meyers, Clorox, Windex and much more.

TVs

Samsung 65" S90D OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,497 at Amazon The Samsung S90D OLED TV is a true stunner and one with several features that make it ideal for sports fans, gamers, and entertainment enthusiasts alike. With Dolby Atmos support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and AI upscaling, the Samsung S90D brings out all the stops, and it's made all the better thanks to this discount.

Apparel

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's pretty rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Home Appliances

Shark 3 in 1 Air Purifier: was $348 now $199 at Amazon It doesn't get much better (or more convenient) than this 3-in-1 Shark device that is an air purifier, space heater and fan for your room. Its Anti-Allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle a wide array of air contaminants with precision and create healthier indoor air. It also has a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification, as well as Thermal Comfort Control that warms your space. It's easy to use and displays real time air quality, filter life, fan speed, eco mode, and more.

Shark Stratos Cordless : was $499 now $328 at Amazon The premium Shark Stratos Cordless brings strong suction and clever features like odor neutralization. The dual brushroll system handles both carpet and hard floors effectively, while the LED headlights help spot hidden dust. Save big right now.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo: was $599 now $435 at Amazon This robot vacuum from iRobot self-empties, cleans in rows and detects debris detect to focus on the dirtiest areas. The Roomba i3+ Evo also has cliff detect to avoid falls and brushes that avoid getting tangled with pet hair.

Kitchen Appliances

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $49 now $34 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.

Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle: was $89 now $79 at Amazon Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $329 now $249 at Amazon The Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor came out as the winner on our list of best toaster ovens. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.

Vitamix Propel 510 Blender: was $499 now $369 at Amazon Owning a Vitamix is one of the most adult things you can do, and you absolutely won’t be disappointed. From making the smoothest frozen margaritas on game day to blending soups and smoothies in your day-to-day life, this blender will easily become one of your favorite kitchen appliances.

Mattress/bedding

Casper Original Pillow: was $65 now $59 at Amazon The Casper Original pillow uses an innovative pillow in pillow design where the outer layer offers plush comfort while the inner layer provides adaptive support. This unique design means that it perfect for combination sleepers as its neither too firm or too soft. It’s also a great choice for hot sleepers as it has excellent breathability. The down alternative fill, 100% cotton cover and polyester lining all work together to promote airflow, helping to keep you cool all night. Both layers can be machine washed and dried, making it easy to keep the pillow fresh and in good condition.

Laptops

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (2024): was $1,799 now $1,299 at Amazon The Asus TUF Gaming A16 packs some good specs under the hood. This configuration comes in Mecha Gray and is powered by the formidable GPU/CPU pairing of the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (respectively). This 16-inch laptop has a sharp IPS screen with a max refresh rate of 165Hz, making it an ideal option for fans of first-person shooters.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Headphones

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $29 at Amazon A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $117 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro headphones deliver powerful sound, deep bass, and noise cancellation, making them perfect for music lovers and commuters like me. With custom acoustic drivers, lossless audio support, and spatial audio, they offer a quality listening experience. Plus, with up to 40 hours of battery life, you can rely on them all day without them suddenly dying.