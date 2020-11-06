2020 Presidential election results live stream: Day 4 updates

It's Nov. 6, and the 2020 Presidential Election results feel like they're about to hit a crescendo. Key states, which could push one candidate to 270 electoral votes or more, are on their way to finishing their vote counting. We've got everything you need to keep up to date on the latest results. And while we may not get a final decision today, it feels like we will soon. One outlet has even called the election.

Audiences around the world have stayed tuned in to find out how the American public voted in the contest of U.S. President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Overnight and into this morning, two states that have been too close to call have moved towards Biden, while Trump took to the podium to claim that illegal votes are being counted (which has not been proven).

Below, you can find all the relevant details for how to tune in to the cable news network of your personal preference, or trying to find ways to watch a local broadcast for free.

Early Black Friday deals are already here

The best streaming devices, ranked

Due to the increased amount of absentee ballots sent in via mail-in voting, there's a lot up in the air at this point. Here's how to follow the 2020 presidential election results.

Latest electoral count: As of 9:02 a.m. ET, Joe Biden has 253 electoral votes, compared to 213 for President Trump (source: CNN). 270 electoral votes are needed to win. Fox News has Biden ahead 264 to 214, calling Arizona for Biden.

As of 9:02 a.m. ET, Joe Biden has 253 electoral votes, compared to 213 for President Trump (source: CNN). 270 electoral votes are needed to win. Fox News has Biden ahead 264 to 214, calling Arizona for Biden. Election called by one outlet: Decision Desk HQ projects that Biden has won Pennsylvania, and called the election for him.

Decision Desk HQ projects that Biden has won Pennsylvania, and called the election for him. Pennsylvania: Overnight, Biden took the lead in PA, with a current advantage of 5,587 votes, with 95% of the vote in.

Overnight, Biden took the lead in PA, with a current advantage of 5,587 votes, with 95% of the vote in. Georgia: Biden also took the lead in GA, with 1,097 votes over Trump. This is with more than 98% of votes in.

Biden also took the lead in GA, with 1,097 votes over Trump. This is with more than 98% of votes in. Nevada: Biden's up by 11,438 votes, with 90% of the vote counted.

Biden's up by 11,438 votes, with 90% of the vote counted. Arizona: Biden's lead is slimming down, currently at 48,052 votes. Approximately 90% of the vote has been counted in Arizona.

Biden's lead is slimming down, currently at 48,052 votes. Approximately 90% of the vote has been counted in Arizona. Senate: Republicans currently have 48 seats, while the Democrats have 48 seats.

Republicans currently have 48 seats, while the Democrats have 48 seats. Trump campaign lawsuits: Trump's team is suing to stop the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania and has also filed suit in Georgia. A Michigan judge denied a request to halt the counting of ballots, and told the Trump campaign that all absentee ballots had already been tallied. The campaign is demanding more access to observe the tallying process.

Presidential election results: States still in play

The below states have yet to have their results finalized. The total electoral votes for each state is listed in parentheses next to them.

Alaska (3)

Arizona (11)

Georgia (16)

Nevada (6)

North Carolina (15)

Pennsylvania (20)

Presidential election results: Who won which state so far

Alabama (9): Trump

Arkansas (6): Trump

California (55): Biden

Colorado (9): Biden

Connecticut (7): Biden

District of Columbia (3): Biden

Florida (29): Trump

Hawaii (4): Biden

Idaho (4): Trump

Illinois (20): Biden

Indiana (11): Trump

Iowa (6): Trump

Kansas (6): Trump

Kentucky (8): Trump

Louisiana (8): Trump

Maine (4): Biden

Maryland (10): Biden

Massachusetts (11): Biden

Michigan (16): Biden

Minnesota (10): Biden

Mississippi (6): Trump

Missouri (10): Trump

Montana (3): Trump

Nebraska (5): Trump

New Hampshire (4): Biden

New Jersey (14): Biden

New Mexico (5): Biden

New York (29): Biden

North Dakota (3): Trump

Ohio (18): Trump

Oklahoma (7): Trump

Oregon (7): Biden

Rhode Island (4): Biden

South Carolina (9): Trump

South Dakota (3): Trump

Tennessee (11): Biden

Texas (38): Trump

Utah (6): Trump

Vermont (3): Biden

Virginia (13): Biden

Washington (12): Biden

West Virginia (5): Trump

Wisconsin (10): Biden

Wyoming (3): Trump

How to watch US Presidential Election 2020 with a VPN

No matter where you are in the world, you shouldn't be separated from your preferred means of following the news. If georestrictions are keeping you from watching the Presidential Election 2020 coverage you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch US Presidential Election 2020 results on CNN online

CNN is running its Election Day in America coverage around the clock.

If you've cut the cord, do not worry about finding CNN. Available on many streaming services, CNN is about as accessible as channels get. It's even available on two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and FuboTV.

On Sling, CNN is available in both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages, which each start at $30 per month. Sling TV offers a 3-day free trial, so you will hopefully have results for the election by the time they start billing you.

Fubo has a 7-day free trial, and its $60 per month package has 110 channels, and that's before you add on regional sports networks.

Sling TV also gives you most of the channels for following the NFL football season, minus CNN. Sling Blue has local FOX and NBC affiliates, as well as Cheddar, Fox News, MSNBC and Newsy. Sling's Orange and Blue packages may not have enough content on their own, so the $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package can give you all of it. View Deal

Fubo.TV : The best streaming service for getting 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

How to watch US Presidential Election 2020 results on Fox News

Fox News is available on Sling TV, but only on Sling Blue and not Sling Orange. FuboTV also has Fox News. As mentioned above, both have free trials, but Fubo's 7-day trial is more than twice as long as Sling's 3-day trial.

Fox News is on the Sling TV Blue package, which also has FX, NFL Network and TNT. Sling TV is one of the least expensive streaming services there is, and this tier also includes the Food Network, in case you want to make some comfort foods while the poll returns come in.View Deal

The complete streaming service for sports fans, Fubo.TV also provides plenty of ways to stay informed with the news. So, after you use Fubo to follow the election across Fox News and Fox Business, you can also tune into the NFL season across local CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates, as well as ESPN and NFL Network. Sign up for the 7-day free trial to get all of week 9 of the NFL season for free.View Deal

How to watch US Presidential Election 2020 results on MSNBC

Over on MSNBC, election coverage is continuing throughout the day, and you can access the channel through these services.

MSNBC is on the Sling TV Blue package, which also has AMC, BET, Food Network and FX. Sling TV is one of the most affordable streaming services available, and Sling Blue also adds in NFL Network, local Fox and NBC affiliates, TNT and USA.View Deal

Known as the top streaming service for sports fans Fubo.TV is still a complete streaming service in its own right. It's got both FX and FXX, Comedy Central, AMC, HGTV and much more. Football fans will also want Fubo for access to every channel they need for NFL live streams, with CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.View Deal

How to watch US Presidential Election 2020 results for free

Own a Roku? You can get all the free election night coverage you could need from The Roku Channel. ABC News Live, NBC News NOW and Newsy are among the channels in the streamer's free offerings.

Alternatively, your local broadcast networks may be available for free, online via Locast. Its reach isn't as far as the above streaming services, though, serving 45.6% of the US population, though that does reach over 148 million people. You can get ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS through Locast, and their broadcasts begin at 6 p.m. ET.