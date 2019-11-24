Own a PS4? You need to get this $10 God of War deal

If you own a PS4 and don't own God of War, you need to fix that. Especially while Sony Santa Monica's beloved action epic is just $10 on Amazon right now ahead of Black Friday.

For the price of a burger and fries at most fast food joints, you can get one of the best PS4 games ever made, if not the best. God of War brilliantly reboots Sony's long-running action franchise, delivering deep, deliberate combat, a gorgeous Norse-inspired world filled with secrets, and a truly compelling version of protagonist Kratos who must balance his rage with his new responsibility as a father.

God of War PS4: was $29.99 now just $9.99 Sony's breathtaking God of War reboot is one of the best PlayStation games ever made, and can be had for next to nothing right now.View Deal

While God of War for $10 is a no brainer, we're also seeing tons of other great PS4 Black Friday deals that have popped up early. Walmart has a PS4 Pro Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle for just $299, while Sony is selling a limited edition PS4 Pro Death Stranding package for $299. Plenty of other must-have PS4 games are on sale too, including the stellar Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition for just $14.99.

