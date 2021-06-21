Oral-B Smart 6000N CrossAction electric toothbrush is now 75% off for Prime Day

The best Prime Day deals have more than just tech on sale, with various household items also getting a healthy discount. And now we spotted a electric toothbrush deal.

Amazon has the Oral-B Smart 6000N on sale for £54. It's down from £219, meaning you can save a frankly huge £165 on on of the best electric toothbrush deals we’ve spotted so far.

Oral-B Smart 6 6000N Electric Toothbrush: was £219.99 now £54.99 @ Amazon

The Oral-B 6000N Electric Toothbrush comes with bluetooth which allows it to connect to your smartphone and monitor your daily brushing. This model also comes with five brushing modes, a pressure sensor and a travel case. You can choose from three colours while stocks last: blue, white and black. View Deal

If you’re thinking of giving your toothbrush an upgrade, then the Oral-B Smart 6000N Electric Toothbrush is a great option. Its outstanding feature has to be its Bluetooth connectivity, which enables it to connect to the Oral-B app on your smartphone.

This app can track your brushing progress and then coaches you on how to improve your routine. It counts down how long you should brush for and visually shows you which teeth and areas you’ve missed. It reminds you to floss and rinse and even shows you daily statistics. It’s a brilliant app to use to break bad habits and give your teeth some TLC.

This electric toothbrush comes with five brushing modes including daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, whitening and gum care. There’s also a pressure sensor to warn you if you’re brushing too hard. Not to mention, a selection of useful accessories are supplied including three brush heads (one for whitening, one for sensitive teeth and one for everyday) and a travel case.

If you want to customise your toothbrush, you can choose between three model colours: black, white and blue. On top of this, you can customise the colour of the smart ring on your toothbrush (the light at the base of the brush head). There are nine colours to choose from so you can switch from day-to-day depending on your mood.

