NXT TakeOver: In Your House live stream, match card and date

NXT TakeOver: In Your House start time TakeOver: In Your House starts on Sunday, June 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. Pacific | Midnight GMT) on the WWE Network.

Its kickoff show is unannounced and likely to happen at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The kickoff shows usually air on the WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Let's do the time warp with NXT TakeOver: In Your House live streams. Yes, folks, the first TakeOver since Portland is this weekend and looks to have mammoth implications for the future of the black and yellow brand.

The card is dotted with 3 championship title matches, and (possibly oddly) none of them feel prime for a title change. All signs point to Velveteen Dream not being the man to end Adam Cole's run, and Charlotte Flair's NXT reign has just begun.

At the Tom's Guide remote headquarters, we're currently debating the likely winners. While my gut and heart say that Keith Lee retains the North American championship, the Limitless one is the most over babyface on the roster, and the most likely person on planet Earth to have a shot at ending Adam Cole's golden reign.

The Gargano/LeRae household gunning for all the gold sounds silly, but with all the camera time they get (at home and in ring), NXT has shown us that it's invested in their run as a tandem. Could Candice LeRae gain a sneaky pinfall win in her 6-woman tag match, and propel herself to taking down Charlotte Flair in the future? Both of them being draped in championship gold is not impossible.

Here's everything you need to know to watch NXT TakeOver: In Your House:

How to watch NXT TakeOver: In Your House live streams with a VPN

While the WWE Network (more on that below) is widely available and quite affordable, if you’re on vacation and logging into public Wi-Fi to stream the PPV (which I’ve done in the U.K., among other places), you might want to check out a VPN. You’re using that Wi-FI network to cut down on data usage, but it opens up any non-secured activity to snooping, and a virtual private network will hide your online activities from other people on the same Wi-Fi network.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.View Deal

NXT TakeOver: In Your House live streams via the WWE Network

The WWE Network, which costs $9.99 and includes a free 1-month trial for first-time subscribers, is the best (and only) place to watch NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Available nearly everywhere, one month of the WWE Network costs 18% as much as a normal WWE PPV (yes, DirecTV and the like still sell WWE pay-per-views).View Deal

NXT TakeOver: In Your House card

Our picks are marked in bold.

NXT Championship Backlot Brawl: Adam Cole (c ) vs. The Velveteen Dream

) vs. The Velveteen Dream NXT Women's Championship match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

with Scarlett NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

vs. Johnny Gargano Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

Mia Yim, Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel González