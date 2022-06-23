NordVPN's bundle deal offers tons of extras – but do you really need them?

We've seen a real trend in VPN deals recently – top-tier providers fleshing out their product ranges to offer extra privacy tools for subscribers. Nord Security has been at the leading edge of this, with its contender for the best VPN bolstered by its password manager NordPass and cloud storage tool NordLocker.

Surprisingly though, NordVPN has never made these available together as a bundle – but this has all changed with Nord's introduction of a tiered payment system.

If you think you'll use it, you can pay $3.99 a month (opens in new tab) to get NordVPN and NordPass, or you can go all-out and pay $5.29 a month (opens in new tab) and get NordVPN, NordPass, and NordLocker.

As always, you'll still be able to bag NordVPN alone for a very reasonable $3.29 a month (opens in new tab).

While that seems like a bit of a price hike, if you don't yet have a secure cloud storage provider or password manager it will be tempting. However it's certainly not the only provider offering this kind of value – and we'll explore some other options below.

(opens in new tab) NordVPN | Standalone VPN | $3.29/pm (opens in new tab)

Save 60% – Already kitted out with a password manager and cloud storage? No worries – save yourself a hefty $48 overall and just bag yourself a vanilla NordVPN Standard plan. No limits on performance, just the old faithful VPN service we know and love.

Are any other providers offering bundles?

In short: yes.

Our top-rated VPN ExpressVPN is offering what's probably closest to Nord's bundle. With free unlimited Backblaze cloud storage (for Tom's Guide readers) and the box-fresh ExpressVPN Keys password manager, there's not a lot between it.

However, it's worth noting that while ExpressVPN is a little more expensive than Nord, both the Backblaze plan and Keys come bundled for free (opens in new tab). There's no extra fee on top, which is arguably a more generous offer.

Surfshark's Surfshark One package is a little different, and includes antivirus, a malware blocker, and an alert feature that lets you know if your data is found in any breaches. Usually $1.99 a month, it's currently being offered for free with any 2-year Surfshark plan – which comes in at a rock-bottom $2.30 a month (opens in new tab).