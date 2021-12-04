NordVPN, Surfshark, PureVPN and more extend VPN deals throughout holidays

Thanks to Black Friday and the ensuing shopping madness, in the past couple of weeks we've seen huge discounts on tons of items – but by now they've all but dried up, and you'd be hard-pushed to find a bargain this side of the holidays.

However, if you're in need of the best VPN to protect a new device you picked up, or want to access more streaming content in preparation for upcoming time off work, you're in luck. There are still a good number of VPN deals on offer, including the cheapest deal we've see all year.

Here, we've rounded up the top six VPN deals available today – all you need to do is pick one!

The cheapest VPN deals available today

EXCLUSIVE DEAL PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo | Code: TECH15 PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo | Code: TECH15

As a combination of unbeatable value and decent performance, PureVPN is just about the best VPN deal on offer today. It can access US Netflix, is useful for torrenting and has a verified zero-logging policy – and for just $1.13 a month when using our exclusive code TECH15, it's by far the cheapest available.

Surfshark | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $2.21/mo | 82% off Surfshark | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $2.21/mo | 82% off

Surfshark is the best cheap VPN on the market, and for not a huge amount more than PureVPN you'll get more powerful apps, the ability to use one subscription on unlimited devices, and excellent customer support should you ever need it. Well worth the $2.21 a month price tag.

NordVPN | 2 years | $3.29/mo | 72% off NordVPN | 2 years | $3.29/mo | 72% off

Hugely popular and hugely powerful, NordVPN is an absolute titan of the VPN industry, and it's easy to see why. It has over 5,000 servers worldwide, great streaming performance, and powerful, privacy-focused apps. The current 2-year Holiday Deal is an extension of the Black Friday offer, and is great value at $3.29 a month.

CyberGhost | 2 yrs + 3 months FREE | $2.17/mo | 83% off CyberGhost | 2 yrs + 3 months FREE | $2.17/mo | 83% off

CyberGhost is another leading VPN provider that's gone all out in its holiday shopping sale. We usually see the Romanian provider offer a longer 3-year plan at this sort of price, but shorter plans can often be more appealing. Here, you'll get 2 years +3 free months for an excellent $2.17 a month – definitely worth considering.

PIA | 3 years + 3 months FREE | $2.03/mo | 83% off PIA | 3 years + 3 months FREE | $2.03/mo | 83% off

A stalwart of the VPN game, Private Internet Access has been a top provider for years, and has recently made some real improvements. Not just that, but the current offer at just $2.03 a month is incredible value, and cheaper than just about every other brand (barring PureVPN, of course).

ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo | 49% off | FREE cloud backup ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo | 49% off | FREE cloud backup

ExpressVPN isn't one of the cheapest services, but it certainly is the best – and right now it's offering a special exclusive deal to TomsGuide readers. As well as three months free, you'll also get 1 year of cloud backup from Backblaze absolutely free. It's a deal not to be sniffed at.

Which VPN deal should you go for?

For those looking for basic cover at a truly knock-down price, PureVPN should be your go-to. It's perfect for light to moderate users looking to stay private online and stream a little extra content once in a while.

Those looking for a little more power, though, would be better off going for something like Surfshark or NordVPN. Both offer great privacy features, and are currently great value.

If you want the very best available, we'd recommend ExpressVPN. It's not quite as cheap as the competition, but it's more than worth the extra cost thanks to its superior usability, unrivalled Netflix unblocking power (you'll be able to watch UK, US, Canadian and Australian content anywhere), great range of servers, and impeccable customer support.